Giorgia Fumanti to Close PAUSE THE WORLD FOR PEACE CONCERT in Times Square

Classical crossover star and International Award Winning and Billboard Charting singer Giorgia Fumanti will close the "Pause The World For Peace Concert" which will take place at Times Square in NYC "The Cornerstone of the World" on Saturday September 21, 2024 in celebration of the 40th anniversary of International Peace Day. The United Nations established International Peace Day in 1984 after 193 countries unanimously agreed to create September 21 as Peace Day and the beginning of Climate Week.

It is no wonder that The Universal Peace Foundation named Giorgia Fumanti "Ambassador for Peace", a lifetime distinction awarded to her in Central Park in 2019 during Peace Celebrations.

Giorgia will be performing songs from her most recent album "Cinema Collection Deluxe Edition" which includes some of the most recognizable film songs in the history of motion pictures and Academy Award winners.

The 5 hour clean energy broadcast is being produced by Paul Sladkus and The Good News Corporation and OMMM, in partnership with Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

The event has invited celebrities across the globe to participate including AY Young, UN young advocate for sustainable energy, Keith Shocklee (Public Enemy), Anushuka Sen (39 million followers), Randy Edelman, FOWPAL (Federation of World Peace and Love), and many more. There will also be virtual messages from Stevie Wonder, Dr. Jane Goodall, Leonardo DiCaprio, Shakira, and Michael Douglas. The festivities will begin with a drum circle followed by the ringing of the Peace Bell via FOWPAL. Also featured at Times Square will be "The Largest Peace Friendship Tree" ever in Times Square, by the American Oriental Arts Foundation standing at 10 feet high and 26.3 feet wide, forged by craftsmen for 5 years. The Art piece will be surrounded by International models.

The concert will begin with a virtual plea for a moment of silence and cease fire from UN Messenger of Peace, Ringo Starr. The event will be live streamed all over the world as well as taking place live. Giorgia's performance will be held at around 16:30 to close off this special day.

Join the Peace and Climate Week Movement and 5-Hour LIVE SOLAR CONCERT on https://www.youtube.com/goodnewsbroadcast, https://www.pausetheworldforpeace.org, https://www.unify.org/facebook and in person at Father Duffy Square in Times Square, NY on September 21, 2024, at 12 noon Worldwide.