Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs Will Lead Film Adaptation of Memoir THE SALT PATH, Directed by Marianne Elliott

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs will lead an upcoming film adaptation of Raynor Winn's memoir The Salt Path, Deadline reports. Tony and Oliver Award winning director Marianne Elliott will make her screen-directing debut helming the film.

The Salt Path is the true story of a couple who lost everything and embarked on a transformative journey walking the South West Coast Path in England



Just days after Raynor Winn learns that Moth, her husband of thirty-two years, is terminally ill, their house and farm are taken away, along with their livelihood. With nothing left and little time, they make the brave and impulsive decision to walk the 630 miles of the sea-swept South West Coast Path, from Somerset to Dorset, through Devon and Cornwall.



Carrying only the essentials for survival on their backs, they live wild in the ancient, weathered landscape of cliffs, sea, and sky. Yet through every step, every encounter, and every test along the way, their walk becomes a remarkable and life-affirming journey.

Elliott is Artistic Director of Elliott & Harper Productions, a new theatre company co-founded in 2016 with producer Chris Harper. Elliott & Harper's inaugural production, Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle by Simon Stephens is running at the Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End until 6 January 2018. Future productions include a co-production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, opening in November 2017 as a co-production with West Yorkshire Playhouse and Catherine Schreiber at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds and Company by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth with Rosalie Craig as Bobbi and Patti LuPone as Joanne. Company opens at the Gielgud Theatre in London in September 2018. Marianne is the first woman in Broadway history to win 2 Tony Awards for Best Direction of a Play and was an Associate Director at The National Theatre for 10 years where, most recently, she directed Tony Kushner's Angels in America. Her work for The National Theatre also includes the multi-award winning War Horse and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. War Horse, co-directed with Tom Morris, transferred to the West End and Broadway, and has toured the UK and Ireland, two tours of North America, plus runs in Canada, Toronto, Berlin and China. War Horse's awards include the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play. Marianne's production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time transferred from the NT to the West End and Broadway, as well as tours of the UK, Ireland and North America; winning Marianne an Olivier and Tony Award for Best Director and the South Bank Show Arts Award. Curious Incident... is currently on an international tour which includes Toronto, Melbourne, Singapore and Hong Kong. At The National Theatre, Marianne also directed Husbands & Sons (a co-production with the Royal Exchange Theatre), Rules for Living, The Light Princess Port, Season's Greetings, Women Beware Women, All's Well That Ends Well, Mrs. Affleck, Harper Regan, Saint Joan (Olivier Award for Best Revival, South Bank Show Award), Therese Raquin, and Pillars of the Community (Evening Standard Best Director Award) for the NT. She was an Associate Director at the Royal Court, where her productions included Stoning Mary, Notes on Falling Leaves, The Sugar Syndrome and Local. She was previously an Artistic Director of the Royal Exchange Theatre where she directed Port, Design for Living, Les Blancs, As You Like It, A Woman of No Importance, Nude with Violin, Fast Food, Martin Yesterday, Deep Blue Sea, Mad for It, Poor Superman and I Have Been Here Before. Other theatre includes Sweet Bird of Youth at the Old Vic; Much Ado About Nothing for the RSC and The Little Foxes at the Donmar.

After beginning her career on stage, Anderson achieved international recognition for her role as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully on the American sci-fi drama series The X-Files. Her film work includes the dramas The Mighty Celt (2005), The Last King of Scotland (2006), Shadow Dancer (2012), Viceroy's House (2017) and two X-Files films: The X-Files: Fight the Future (1998) and The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008). Other notable television credits include: Lady Dedlock in Bleak House (2005), Wallis Simpson in Any Human Heart (2010), Miss Havisham in Great Expectations (2011), Dr. Bedelia Du Maurier on Hannibal (2013-2015), Media on American Gods (2017), and Eleanor Roosevelt on The First Lady (2022).

Aside from film and television, Anderson has taken to the stage and received both awards and critical acclaim. Her stage work includes Absent Friends (1991), for which she won a Theatre World Award for Best Newcomer; A Doll's House (2009), for which she was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award, and a portrayal of Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire (2014, 2016), winning the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Actress and receiving a second Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress. In 2019, she portrayed Margo Channing in the stage production of All About Eve for which she received her third Laurence Olivier Award nomination.

Isaacs' film roles include Colonel Tavington in The Patriot (2000), Michael D. Steele in Black Hawk Down (2001), Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series (2002-2011), Capt. Hook in Peter Pan (2003), Marshal Georgy Zhukov in The Death of Stalin (2017), and Vasili in Hotel Mumbai (2018). His other films include Event Horizon (1997), Divorcing Jack (1998), The End of the Affair (1999), Sweet November (2001), The Tuxedo (2002), Battle of the Brave (2004), Nine Lives (2005), Friends with Money (2006), Good (2008), Green Zone (2010), Abduction (2011), A Single Shot (2013), Fury (2014), A Cure for Wellness (2016), London Fields (2018), Occupation: Rainfall (2020), and Mass (2021).

Isaacs' television roles include Det. Michael Britten in the NBC series Awake (2012), Dr. Hunter Aloysius "Hap" Percy in the Netflix supernatural mystery drama streaming series The OA (2016-2019) and Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery (2017-2018). He was also the voice of Admiral Zhao in the first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005) and the second season of The Legend of Korra (2013), the Grand Inquisitor / Sentinel in Star Wars Rebels (2014-2016), Billy Butcher in The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022-present), and Good Sam (2022). His other television roles include Capital City (1989-1990), Civvies (1992), Dangerous Lady (1995), The Fix (1997), Scars (2006), Rosemary's Baby (2014), Dig (2015), and The Great (2021).

Isaacs has appeared on stage as Louis Ironson in Declan Donnellan's 1992 and 1993 Royal National Theatre premiere of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, and as hitman Ben in a 2007 revival of Harold Pinter's 1957 play The Dumb Waiter at Trafalgar Studios in the West End.