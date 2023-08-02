Gilberto Santa Rosa Comes To Radio City Music Hall On Saturday, April 26

With dozens of chart-topping albums, he continues to push the boundaries of salsa—constantly expanding and exploring new styles and sounds.

Gilberto Santa Rosa “El Caballero de la Salsa” is set to perform in New York City at the legendary Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.
 
See Gilberto Santa Rosa, the legendary sonero and six-time GRAMMY Award winner, he is one of the world's most successful Latin music vocalists will bring his new show to New York City. Santa Rosa is a standout performer since he was ten years old and became the first singer to perform tropical salsa at Carnegie Hall. With dozens of chart-topping albums, he continues to push the boundaries of salsa—constantly expanding and exploring new styles and sounds.
 
Santa Rosa's countless accolades in the recording industry include an ASCAP Latin Heritage Award and his most recent GRAMMY for Necesito Un Bolero in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category. Santa Rosa is  the most listened-to artist on the radio; Santa Rosa is revered by salsa and bolero fans around the globe for a long line of chart-topping hits like "Conciencia," "Que Alguien Me Diga," "Conteo Regresivo," and "Vívír Sin Ella." The New York Times calls his live performances "spectacular" and credits Santa Rosa with pioneering a smooth fusion of "pop salsa, the soft, romantic salsa (and) the harder salsa of the dance clubs."
 
Tickets to see Gilberto Santa Rosa are on sale Friday, August 4th at 10 a.m.! Reserve tickets by visiting ticketmaster.com or the Radio City Music Hall website at msg.com.




