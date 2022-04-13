Get a Sneak Peek of SWEAT

CRITICS ARE RAVING! "...If director Andrea J Dymond's scorching revival of Sweat that inaugurated Paramount Theatre's Bold Series at the newly remodeled Copley Theatre is any indication of productions to come, audiences are in for a treat." -Barbara Vitello, Daily Herald "...Lynn Nottage's gripping drama Sweat launches a new direction for Aurora's Paramount Theatre..." -Catey Sullivan, Chicago Reader "...grabs your brain, heart and soul from the first scene. You know something is going down and now you will see the process." -Tina St. Angelo Wetzel, Broadway World