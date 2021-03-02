Get a First Listen to Caitlin Kinnunen on ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST Podcast

Broadway star, Tony-nominated actor, and mental health advocate Caitlin Kinnunen will be this week's guest on ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST podcast. In this March 3rd episode, Kinnunen sits down with podcast host Allison Sheff (Smokey Joe's Café) to talk about her early experiences with panic attacks on stage, making peace with your anxiety, and the necessary changes we'd like to see in the industry to better support artists' mental health. You can check out an exclusive first listen ahead of the Wednesday episode release below.

Reflecting on this week's interview, writer, director and host Sheff says, "One of the things that keeps coming up in these interviews is that mental health needs to be held in the same regard as physical health, which Caitlin so eloquently and honestly speaks to. Anxiety is a lifelong struggle for many artists. Caitlin's ability to look back at her early experiences, to make peace and co-exist with her anxiety and learn from it is very valuable. I appreciate her candor and honesty."

Currently in its third season, ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST explores the artist's relationship with anxiety, while offering insight and inspiration. This season's focus is on coping during COVID-19, discovering and redefining our identities as artists, and anxiety and isolation in group dynamics. Past guests have included Olivier-nominated actor and advocate Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera), former dancer turned eating disorder specialist George Livengood (Hello, Dolly!), Antoinette Comer (Smokey Joe's Café Off-Broadway), and Lisa Gajda (Movin' Out, Tuck Everlasting).

Coming up this season, Sheff will interview Nicholas Kaminski (Composer and Music Director - Cabaret Tour), Dria Brown (Broadway Advocacy Coalition), and Bobby Steggert (Tony Nominee, Ragtime) and more to be announced at a later date.

All episodes of ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST, including Season One and Two, are available wherever you stream your favorite podcasts and on https://www.anxietyandtheartist.com. For more information about upcoming episodes, available resources, and related content, follow @anxietyandtheartist on Instagram and the "Anxiety and the Artist" Facebook page.

MORE ABOUT Caitlin Kinnunen

Caitlin Kinnunen is an actress based out of New York City. She has appeared on Broadway in The Prom, originating the role of Emma Nolan and earning a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical. She has also been seen in The Bridges of Madison County, Spring Awakening, on the First National Tour of Next to Normal, and in numerous film and television projects including; The Intern, It's Kind of a Funny Story, Sweet Little Lies, Younger, American Vandal, The Knick, and Law & Order: SVU.