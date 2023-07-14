Get Discount Tickets to Audible Theater's SWING STATE

Swing State opens September 17 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

Audible Inc. will soon present New York premiere of the acclaimed Goodman Theatre production of Swing State, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman (The Glory of Living, Spinning Into Butter, Boy Gets Girl) and directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls (Death of a Salesman). There's never been a better time to snag discounted tickets!

Get your tickets today with code: BWSWS

PREVIEWS - 25% OFF

Price: $41.25 + $2.00 FF (regularly $55.00 + $2.00)
Valid Dates: September 8, 2023 through September 16, 2023
Excludes premium seats. Blackout dates: Sunday, 9/17/23.

REGULAR PERFORMANCES - 20% OFF

Price: $60.00 + $2.00 FF (regularly $75.00 + $2.00)
Valid Dates: September 19, 2023 through October 21, 2023
Excludes premium seats. Blackout dates apply.

Evenings on the prairie are relatively quiet for Peg, a recently widowed woman in rural Wisconsin who still cooks for two. Which doesn’t go to waste whenever Ryan, a dear friend with a troubled past, pays her a visit. However, after noticing her husband’s toolbox is missing, she places a call to the local authorities—unwittingly setting off a series of events that will forever reverberate through the small community. 




