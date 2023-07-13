Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July

Get 15% off merch, souvenirs, and more from your favorite Broadway shows in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop for Holidays in July! Use the code MERRY15 through July 19 to get discounts on items like Beetlejuice Unisex Pride Beetle Tee, the Grey House Mason Jar Mug, the Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Names Tee, and more.

Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie

Good times will never feel so good in this heather grey zip hoodie eaturing the show's title and title and lyrics of the hit song, "Sweet Caroline."

A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket

Be "forever in blue jean" with this denim jacket with the show's logo on the back panel. It also features a 4" patch on the front chest.

Beetlejuice Unisex Pride Beetle Tee

Lavender tee featuring a beetle in the inclusive pride flag colors on the front. The back features the Beetlejuice logo in the inclusive pride colors. Unisex sizing. Available in sizes Small - 3X-Large.

Beetlejuice Women's Fitted Showtime Raglan

This women's three-quarter sleeve fitted raglan tee features the quote "It's Showtime" text design on the front and the show's logo on the back.

Beetlejuice Showtime Logo Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes with this black dad hat with the Beetlejuice logo embroidered on front, a beetle embroidered on the side, and "It's Showtime!" embroidered on the back.

Book of Mormon Unisex Hello Doorbell Tee

HELLO! This shirt will change your life! Unisex black cotton tee with HELLO doorbell design printed on front and show logo printed on back.

Come From Away Plane Socks

Celebrate the inspirational story of Come From Away with these Come From Away plane socks! These vibrant socks feature the Come From Away logo and multiple planes signifying the many flights diverted to Gander after the world stopped on September 11th.

Come From Away Yellow Islander Hat

Whether you come from the rock or Come From Away everyone's an islander with this embroidered hat. It features a pre-curved bill D-ring fastener and a padded sweatband for extra comfort.

Funny Girl Logo Pin

Take Funny Girl with you with this pin featuring the show's logo with a backer card.

Grey House Logo Tote

Black tote featuring the Grey House logo and the tagline, We've been expecting you.

Grey House Mason Jar Mug

Glass mason jar featuring the Grey House logo and the tagline We've been expecting you. Holds 16 oz of your favorite beverage. This product is not dishwasher or microwave safe. Handwash only.

Hadestown Decal Sticker Page

​Decorate your tech with these Hadestown decal stickers! Four die-cut stickers featuring the lyrics, "Spring has come again", Show the way the world could be", "I remember fields of flowers" and "Hey little songbird".

Hadestown Flower Necklace

Show off your love for Hadestown with this brass antique finish necklace featuring the iconic flower from the show. Chain measures approximately 24".

Hadestown Pride Pin

Show your pride with this enamel pin features the line, Show the way the world could be with the inclusive pride flag across the wording.

Hamilton Wait For It Mug

Wait for your morning cup with a ceramic coffee mug featuring the Hamilton song title, "Wait For It."

Hamilton Button Set

Take Hamilton with you wherever you go with this six-piece button set featuring silhouettes of your favorite characters.

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Pride Logo Tee

Celebrate Pride year round with this unisex teal colored shirt featuring the Kimberly Akimbo logo and the line, "I'm with the one I love" from the song, 'Skater Planet.' Available in sizes Small - 2X-Large.

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Names Tee

Be a part of the crew with this T-shirt featuring the names of characters of Kimberly Akimbo! Available in sizes Small - 2X-Large.

Kimberly Akimbo Life Decal

This sticker decal has the perfect daily affirmation and advice from Aunt Debra.

Life of Pi Boat Enamel Pin

Get this black and yellow enamel pin featuring Pi and Richard Parker on his boat.

Life of Pi Navy Tiger Tote

Take a look at this navy blue tote with a tiger design and the Life of Pi logo on the front.

New York, New York Cheering for Me Now Unisex Long Sleeve

This Unisex Indigo Long Sleeve shirt features the line They're Cheering For Me Now. Sizes run Small through 2X-Large.

New York, New York Map Tote

Check out this tote bag featuring a map of New York City and the New York, New York logo.

Some Like It Hot Unisex Logo Tee

This royal blue crewneck tee is made of 100% ringspun combed cotton and features the Some Like It Hot logo.

Some Like It Hot Logo Water Bottle

Cool of this summer with a 22oz. vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle featuring Some Like It Hot's logo.

Wicked Green Glasses

These authentic Emerald City Green Glasses are actually worn onstage by the citizens of Oz! Each pair of Green Glasses is also imprinted with the Wicked logo on the side.

Wicked Green Elixir Water Bottle

Take your "green elixir" to go with this Wicked green travel water bottle.

Wicked One Short Day Mug

You'll feel at home in the Emerald City when you enjoy your favorite hot beverages out of this 16oz mug. This green mug features embossed Wicked Key Art and printed text on the inside.

