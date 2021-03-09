George Takei's ALLEGIANCE Will be Available to Stream Beginning in March

BroadwayHD announced today that George Takei's Allegiance, which also features Broadway stars Telly Leung (Godspell, Glee) and Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Mulan) will be available on the platform exclusively around the globe except in Asia beginning on March 18th. The musical, inspired by the true-life experience of its star George Takei (Star Trek, Heroes) tells the story of one family's extraordinary journey in a troubling time for a nation plunged into World War II by the events of Pearl Harbor.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that the release of Allegiance on BroadwayHD will allow even more audiences to experience this vital piece of theater," says George Takei. "Telling the story of the Japanese American internment, which my family and I experienced firsthand, has been my life's work. Allegiance truly is my legacy, and I'm so grateful that it has given me the opportunity to share our history in such a compelling and beautiful way."

Allegiance brings to the forefront an important piece of American history through a powerful story. A mysterious envelope leads Sam Kimura (Geoerge Takei) back 60 years to a time when he (played as a young man by Telly Leung) and his sister Kei (Lea Salonga) strive to save their family from the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Sam enlists in the army to prove his family's loyalty, while Kei joins the draft resisters fighting for the rights of their people. Their paths take them from the lush farmlands of California to the wastelands of Wyoming to the battlefields of Europe, and their divided loyalties threaten to tear them apart forever. But as long-lost memories are re-lived and a new perspective is gained, Sam finds that it is never too late to forgive and experience the redemptive power of love.

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD said, "The themes in Allegiance continue to be more relevant and timely than ever. It's a privilege to present George Takei's poignant story in this exquisitely done production to audiences on BroadwayHD."

Allegiance originally opened on Broadway in November 2015 produced by Sing Out, Louise! Productions and ATA. In addition to Takei, Leung, and Salonga, the cast also includes Katie Rose Clarke, Michael K. Lee, Christopheren Nomura, and Greg Watanabe. The musical features a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo, and Lorenzo Thione, with music and lyrics by Kuo. Olivier nominee Stafford Arima directed the production. The stage-to-film adaptation was produced by Sing Out, Louise! Productions and directed for the screen by Lorenzo Thione.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.