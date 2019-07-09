George Salazar, Lauren Marcus & More Will Perform this Week at Broadway in Bryant Park

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park will return this summer for its 20th year! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, starting this Thursday, July 11 to Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances will feature the casts of Be More Chill (George Salazar, Katlyn Carlson, Tiffany Mann, Lauren Marcus, Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Cameron Bond, Morgan Siobhan Green, Joel Waggoner, Anthony Chatmon II, Talia Suskauer, Britton Smith and Troy Iwata); King Kong Cast (Kayla Davion and Rory Donovan) and Stomp (Ivan Salazar, Alan Asuncion, Sean Perham, John Gavin, Desmond Howard, Josh Cruz, Briana Butler and Serena Morgan)

Check out the full summer schedule here and be sure to check back weekly as BroadwayWorld brings you photos and video from each week's festivities!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You