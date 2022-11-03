Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
George Salazar, Janet Dacal, and Maurico Martinez Will Lead THE WHO'S TOMMY in Michigan

Performances are set for November 18 and 19, 2022.

Nov. 03, 2022  

George Salazar, Janet Dacal and Maurico Martinez will lead The Who's Tommy in Concert at the FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Michigan this month. Performances are set for November 18 and 19, 2022.

The cast also includes Jason Briggs, Noah Canales, Arielle Crosby, Rachael Cupples, Ian Deane, Elliott Dudek, Quinn Dudek, Emi Fishman, Musa Hitomi, Donovan Mahannah, Daniel Ryan May, Jeremiah Porter, Paris Porché Richardson, Lily Rose, Samuel Sommer and Paul Whitty

The concert version of this exhilarating 1993 Broadway musical is based on the storied 1969 concept album by The Who. Iconic songs such as "Pinball Wizard", "See Me, Feel Me," "Acid Queen" and others shape Tommy's journey from outcast to celebrated pinball wizard. This electrifying evening of rock and roll includes a cast of Broadway performers and your favorite Michigan actors.

Credits:

Book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff
Music and Lyrics by Pete Townshend
Additional Music and Lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon
Directed and Choreographed by Devanand Janki

Music Direction by Casey Baker
Co-Choreographed by Cy Paolantonio
Scenic Design by Jeromy Hopgood
Lighting Design by Mike Billings
Costume Design by Daniella Toscano
Projections Design by Alison Dobbins
Sound Design by Matthew Tibbs
Props Design by Miranda Sue Hartmann

Stage Manager: Connor Klee
Assistant Stage Manager: Rebecca MacCreery




