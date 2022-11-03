George Salazar, Janet Dacal, and Maurico Martinez Will Lead THE WHO'S TOMMY in Michigan

George Salazar, Janet Dacal and Maurico Martinez will lead The Who's Tommy in Concert at the FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Michigan this month. Performances are set for November 18 and 19, 2022.

The cast also includes Jason Briggs, Noah Canales, Arielle Crosby, Rachael Cupples, Ian Deane, Elliott Dudek, Quinn Dudek, Emi Fishman, Musa Hitomi, Donovan Mahannah, Daniel Ryan May, Jeremiah Porter, Paris Porché Richardson, Lily Rose, Samuel Sommer and Paul Whitty

The concert version of this exhilarating 1993 Broadway musical is based on the storied 1969 concept album by The Who. Iconic songs such as "Pinball Wizard", "See Me, Feel Me," "Acid Queen" and others shape Tommy's journey from outcast to celebrated pinball wizard. This electrifying evening of rock and roll includes a cast of Broadway performers and your favorite Michigan actors.

Credits:

Book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff

Music and Lyrics by Pete Townshend

Additional Music and Lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon

Directed and Choreographed by Devanand Janki

Music Direction by Casey Baker

Co-Choreographed by Cy Paolantonio

Scenic Design by Jeromy Hopgood

Lighting Design by Mike Billings

Costume Design by Daniella Toscano

Projections Design by Alison Dobbins

Sound Design by Matthew Tibbs

Props Design by Miranda Sue Hartmann

Stage Manager: Connor Klee

Assistant Stage Manager: Rebecca MacCreery