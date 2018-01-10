George Randolph Steps Down as President of Randolph College Following Misconduct Allegations

The Toronto Star reports that George Randolph has resigned as president of the school he founded, The Randolph Academy, following allegations of misconduct towards a student.

The allegations, according to The Star, were reported by a non-student. Former students told the star they had witnessed Randolph make remarks about a student's breasts, as well as inappropriate hand gestures and hugs.

The Star reports Randolph said in an email "For my part, I accepted responsibility and apologized formally for my failure to meet the standards that are in place to ensure a safe and productive learning environment."

The Randolph College for the Performing Arts (formerly the Randolph Academy for the Performing Arts) is a Toronto theatre school specializing in training those who aspire careers in the performing arts. Randolph College is a private career college.

A former principal dancer with the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble (New York) and Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal, George has over 35 years of international dance performance and education experience in Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

His expertise has been leveraged as an adjudicator for many dance festivals across Canada. He has been honored as a leader in the arts by The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts - Barbara Hamilton Award, The Ontario Black History Society, Dance Immersion, Harbourfront Centre, and received a Proclamation from Toronto Mayor John Tory.

In 2015, he added a Canadian Screen Award to his list of accolades, as co-producer of the TVO documentary Unsung: Behind the Glee. From 1992 to 2017, he led the Randolph College for the Performing Arts as President/Founder.

Read the full Toronto Star article here.





