George London Foundation For Singers Presents NORA LONDON- A CELEBRATION, September 18

The George London Foundation for Singers will present "Nora London - A Celebration" on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 4:00 pm at The Morgan Library and Museum's Gilder Lehrman Hall.

The tribute to the foundation's president, who passed away on June 23 at the age of 98, will feature performances by former George London Award winners, as well as remarks from family and friends.

The hour-long event will be followed by a reception in the lobby of Gilder Lehrman Hall. Admission is free with advance reservation at the George London Foundation website, www.georgelondon.org, and the event will also be livestreamed on the website.

Nora London was married to world-renowned bass-baritone George London from 1954 to 1985, the year of his death. Since that time, she was President of the George London Foundation for Singers, which her husband established in 1971.

The George London Foundation for Singers will present three events at The Morgan Library & Museum in the 2022-23 season: the 51st annual George London Foundation Competition for American and Canadian opera singers, one of the opera world's most prestigious competitions (finals on February 17, 2023); and two recitals showcasing recent winners: rising stars mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis (October 2, 2022) and baritone Benjamin Taylor (April 16, 2023), who both won George London Awards at the 2018 competition.

The goal of the George London Foundation, the support and nurturing of young singers, was an abiding interest of both George and Nora London. "Remembering his difficult road to success, George wanted to devise a way to make the road a little easier for future generations of singers," Nora London said. Since 1971, the annual competition of The George London Foundation for Singers has given more than 300 awards, and a total of more than $2 million, to an outstanding roster of young American and Canadian opera singers who have gone on to international stardom - the list of past winners includes Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming, Christine Goerke, Catherine Malfitano, James Morris, Eric Owens, Matthew Polenzani, Sondra Radvanovsky, Neil Shicoff, and Dawn Upshaw.

The George London Foundation Recital Series, which began at the Morgan in 1995, was established to give grantees exposure and experience, and, in many cases, a New York recital debut. In addition, since 2010, the foundation has sponsored a program which gives scholarships to selected vocal students in the pre-college programs of The Juilliard School and the Manhattan School of Music.

