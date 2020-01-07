Gavin Creel Will Perform at the Metropolitan Museum of Art This Summer

Gavin Creel is set to take the stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on June 22 at 8pm.

In this MetLiveArts commission, Creel sets out to share his newfound passion for the Museum through original songs that make the art sing and evoke his own sense of wonder and discovery.

The concert will take place in the Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium.

For tickets, visit https://rsecure.metmuseum.org/event/ticket/575323. A special deal is available for kids! Bring children aged 6-16 for just $1! Tickets include same-day Museum admission.

Gavin Creel received a Tony Award for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce. He made his Broadway debut originating the role of Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which he received his first Tony Award nomination. He has since created such memorable performances on Broadway as Claude in Hair, which earned him a second Tony Award nomination, Jean-Michel in La Cage Aux Folles, and Stephen Kodaly in the Roundabout Theater Company's production of She Loves Me, which was filmed live and is available on BroadwayHD.

Gavin will play the role of Dr. Pomatter, alongside Sara Bareilles as Jenna in Waitress in the West End. No stranger to London audiences, he most notably originated the role of Elder Price in the West End production of The Book of Mormon, for which he received the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He also starred as Bert in Disney's Mary Poppins and reprised his performance as Claude in Hair.

As well as starring opposite Sara Bareilles in the Broadway production of Waitress, his other stage credits include The Book of Mormon (on Broadway and originating the First National Tour), and the world premieres of Stephen Sondheim's Bounce (at The Goodman Theatre and The Kennedy Center) and Prometheus Bound at A.R.T. On television, Gavin co-starred alongside Julie Andrews in ABC's Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime. He has released three original albums GoodTimeNation, Quiet (which landed on Billboard's Top Heat Seekers) and Get Out, and his single Noise raised money and awareness for marriage equality. Creel was a co-founder of Broadway Impact, the first and only grassroots organization to mobilize the nationwide theater community in support of marriage equality.





