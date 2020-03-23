Gavin Creel Reveals He is 'Pretty Sure' He Has COVID-19
Gavin Creel has revealed that he is "pretty sure" he has COVID-19. He first told the news during Rosie O'Donnell's livestreamed show last night, March 22.
"I'm pretty sure I have the virus," Creel said. "I haven't been officially tested, but I was doing Waitress in London and a bunch of our cast has fallen sick from it. One of my castmates did test the same day that I was starting to have symptoms, and she's positive and we were together the whole time."
He assures that it was not Sara Bareilles, who co-starred with him as Jenna in the production.
Creel goes on to describe his symptoms, calling the way he feels similar to "a cruddy flu."
Watch below. Gavin's segment begins at 2:44:19.
