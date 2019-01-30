Gaumont to Produce Celine Dion Biopic, THE POWER OF LOVE

French actress and director Valérie Lemercier is set to star in the European Céline Dion biopic, according to Deadline.

According to producers, the English-language project, The Power Of Love (Famous), reportedly has buy in from Canadian star Dion and will feature her songs.

The film will retrace Dion's life from the 1960's to the present day. The last of 14 children, the Canadian singer became a global superstar in the 1990s, selling more than 200M records, including hit singles The Power Of Love, Think Twice and the iconic theme song to Titanic.

Lemercier will star as Dion and she will also direct the project, from a script she wrote. The film is set to begin shooting in France this spring.

French producer Edouard Weil will produce the biopic in association with Laurent Zeitoun (Intouchables) and Caramel Films (Ballerina). French sales and production outfit Gaumont is behind the film and will introduce it to buyers at this year's EFM in Berlin.

One of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history, Celine Dion has sold almost 250 million albums during her over 30-year career. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 Juno Awards (Canada) and an astonishing 40 Felix Awards (Quebec). In 2004, Celine received the Diamond award at the WORLD MUSIC AWARDS recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016, the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award.

