GatherNYC Presents Becca Stevens and Jenny Lin
The revolutionary concert series GatherNYC continues its mindful musical mornings this Sunday with the acclaimed singer-songwriter Becca Stevens, and continues after a break for Thanksgiving, on December 8th with Pianist Jenny Lin. Concerts take place at 11am at SubCulture, with doors at 10:30 for complimentary coffee, pastries and community.
Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Becca Stevens tests the limits of musical identity, mining everything from jazz to Irish folk to indie-rock in her striving for complete and authentic expression. In her latest endeavor - WONDERBLOOM - the North Carolina-bred, Brooklyn-based artist again defies all expectation, this time dreaming up a groove-heavy, dance-ready sound infused with elements of pop and funk and R&B. GatherNYC is proud to present Stevens in a solo performance, coming off an extensive European tour.
Pianist Jenny Lin's December 8th appearance at GatherNYC is the second of a two-part presentation celebrating the release of her latest album "The Etudes Project", which was inspired by her ongoing world tour with classical superstar Philip Glass. She pairs études by Glass with some of the most challenging traditional études for the piano as well as new ones written for her by ICEBERG New Music.She has been acclaimed for her "remarkable technical command" and "a gift for melodic flow" by The New York Times. The Washington Post praises "Lin's confident fingers... spectacular technique", "surely one of the most interesting pianists in America right now", and Gramophone Magazine has hailed her as "an exceptionally sensitive pianist". Her concerts have taken her to Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center's Great Performers, SF Jazz, MoMA, Stanford LIVE, and National Gallery of Art, appearing at Festivals such as Mostly Mozart, BAM's Next Wave, Spoleto USA, Kings Place London, Chopin Festival Austria, and Schleswig-Holstein Festival Germany.
Tickets are available through: http://subculturenewyork.com/gathernyc/For more information, visit: www.gathernyc.org
