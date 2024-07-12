Gary Ginstling Steps Down as President & CEO of the New York Philharmonic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gary Ginstling has resigned from his position as President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic.

Gary Ginstling said: “The New York Philharmonic is an extraordinary institution, and it has been an honor to be a part of it. However, it has become clear to me that the institution needs a different type of leadership, and I have tendered my resignation. I wish incoming Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the Musicians, the Board, the staff, and everyone associated with this organization all the best for its future.”

Ginstling became President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic in July 2023, having spent a prior period of eight months (beginning in November 2022) as the Philharmonic’s Executive Director.

In order to ensure continuity moving forward, a transition leadership team, including representation from the Board and staff, has been assembled. While the Board will be actively engaged in identifying a new President and CEO, the transition team will be led by the Board Co-Chairmen, with Deborah Borda as Executive Advisor

The Philharmonic's current music director, Jaap van Zweden, will end his six-year tenure this summer, and his successor, Gustavo Dudamel does not begin in the role until 2026.

The orchestra’s musicians and the administration are currently in talks over a new labor contract as the current agreement expires in September.

