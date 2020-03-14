Garrick Ohlsson To Live Stream 3/14 Concert From 92Y

In lieu of Garrick Ohlsson's originally-scheduled Brahms program with Takács Quartet tomorrow evening (3/14) at 8 pm, Ohlsson will perform a solo recital to be live streamed from 92Y's Kaufmann Concert Hall, without an audience. The program features Beethoven's Sonata No. 11 in B-flat Major, Prokofiev's Sonata No. 6 in A Major, and a selection of Chopin pieces, including Etudes Nos. 5 - 10. The concert will be streamed free of charge at https://www.92y.org/archives/garrick-ohlsson-piano.

In addition, on Wednesday, March 18 (7:30 pm), 92Y will live stream mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron (with pianist TBA) in Mahler's Rückert-Lieder and Kindertotenlieder, along with Beethoven's An die ferne Geliebte. The recital will stream at https://www.92y.org/archives/fleur-barron-mezzo-soprano.

At this point, 92Y is not planning to cancel any concert during the next two weeks of restrictions, nor during the monthlong travel ban. Instead, 92Y will aim to live stream each concert, without audiences present, from Kaufmann Concert Hall and Buttenwieser Hall. Where previously scheduled artists are not available due to the travel ban or other travel restrictions, 92Y plans to engage musicians based in the NY-metropolitan area who may be affected by cancelations of their own.

In other news, Kaufman Music Center is suspending all public events in Merkin Hall, today through Tuesday, March 31. Also cancelled, KMC's Face the Music concert with JACK Quartet at Roulette on March 31. For the time being, KMC's Lucy Moses School and Special Music School remain open.





