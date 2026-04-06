Garden of Dreams Foundation Sets Charitybuzz Auction and Celebrity Presenters for Garden of Laughs Benefit

The Garden of Dreams Foundation has announced an exclusive Charitybuzz auction and a lineup of celebrity and athlete presenters ahead of its Garden of Laughs comedy benefit, set for April 13 at Radio City Music Hall. The event will feature presenters including Jaimie Alexander, Hank Azaria, Victor Cruz, Kelli Giddish, Susie Essman, Jill Martin, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Matthew Modine, Arian Moayed, Manny Montana, Marc Roberge, Kenan Thompson, Justin Tuck, John Turturro, and New York Knicks and Rangers legends, among others.

The presenters will join host Steve Schirripa and a comedy lineup that includes Ronny Chieng, Zarna Garg, Josh Johnson, Hasan Minhaj, John Oliver, Andrew Schulz, and Iliza Shlesinger. Limited tickets are available through Ticketmaster and at venue box offices.

In conjunction with the event, the Foundation has launched an online auction through Charitybuzz, featuring experiences tied to concerts, sports events, and live entertainment. Packages include premium concert tickets at Madison Square Garden, access to major sporting events involving the New York Knicks, Rangers, Jets, Mets, and Yankees, and hospitality experiences such as a private suite concert experience and dining in New York City. The auction will remain open through April 20, with all net proceeds benefiting the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Garden of Laughs will take place at Radio City Music Hall for the first time after previous editions were held at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. Past events have featured comedians including Bill Burr, Michael Che, Jim Gaffigan, Sebastian Maniscalco, Heather McMahan, Tracy Morgan, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jon Stewart.

Ticket Information

Limited tickets are available via ticketmaster.com and at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation works with MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports, and Sphere Entertainment to support children facing challenges such as illness, homelessness, poverty, and foster care, partnering with organizations across the tri-state area.