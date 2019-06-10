Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Young Professional Committee To Host Midsummer Angel Gala Honoring Andrew Warren

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research announced today that they will honor designer Andrew Warren at the first ever Midsummer Angel Gala, "Where Art & Music Meets Cancer". Established from the desire of young entrepreneurs and professionals to give back and make a difference in the fight against cancer, proceeds raised from the evening will benefit the Foundation's music therapy program for cancer patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Hosted by YouTube star Twan Kuyper, the event will be held on Monday, June 24th at The Fleur Room in New York City.

Guests at the gala will be transported into a whimsical midsummer garden of immersive experiences with performances by Johnny Manuel, DJ Celeste Greenberg, and DJ Coco Robert, among other surprises.

Artists from around the world have joined the cause by donating to a silent auction you won't want to miss with unique opportunities from contemporary artists valued at $5,000-$50,000 from; Bradley Theodore (United States), John Paul Fauves (Costa Rica), Callen Schaub (Canada), Lionel Thomas (France), Yeliza (Germany), Tadej (Netherlands), Taya Naumovich (Russia), Sant Lauv (United States), Eddy Bogaret (United States), Krista Krim (England). The auction found on Charity Buzz will also include donations from designers such as: Project Runway's Dmitry Sholokhov, Versace, and Jimmy Choo, and feature money can't buy experiences that include; Art Basel Miami, Coachella Music Festival, Pinknic, Formula1, power lunches and meet and greets with prominent business figures. Auction will be live on June 12th and found at: https://www.charitybuzz.com/.

"I'm honored to be working with a group of dedicated young entrepreneurs donating their time and resources to help raise awareness and much needed funds for important programs such as our music therapy program for cancer patients," said Denise Rich. "Since high school, Andrew Warren has been a steadfast supporter of the organization and I am thrilled to recognize his efforts at the inaugural Midsummer Angel Gala."

The inaugural event is lead by entrepreneurs; Thomas E. Pierce II (Pierce Media & Associates), Chimere Cisse (Cisse PR), Alexander Ulvsgard (Noctem Group), Julija Nikonavaite (power real estate broker) and Hugh Barton (LVH Global) will serve as Gala Chairs ensuring a successful fundraising event and all around a delightful experience to ignite a next generation of Angel's in support of children affected by cancer.

"I am so thrilled to receive this honor as Gabrielle's Angel Foundation was the first charity I supported, starting at the age of 14, staying close to my heart for the past 11 years. I have been happy to take part in a number of their events, raising much needed money and awareness for cancer research and I plan to continue to do so for more years to come. My hope is to inspire younger generations to get involved in any capacity they can" said Andrew Warren.

Andrew Warren is an American fashion designer and influencer born in Manhattan. He is the creator and owner of the fashion label Just Drew. Just Drew, marketed as women's wear, is manufactured in the United States.

The event is set to quickly become the marquee fundraising event kicking off the summer gala season with plans to expand next year's into a larger scale concert setting.

Host committee members include Ayaan Ahmed, Zakiya Ansley, Alex Assouline, Neal Batra, Brendan Brown, Jacob Busch, Justin Galloway, Rebecca Hackl, Kim Hoedeman, Natalie Jackson, Conor Kennedy, Serena Kerrigan, Twan Kuyper, Anna Lundblad, Anastassia Lysenko, Lidiya Maltseva, Ilana Maskin, Makenzie Moon, Danielle Naftali, Michael Pascal, Julian Polak, Anna Prayatibravato, Eline Syrdalen and Anna Zege





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You