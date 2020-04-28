GREAT COMET Drummer Joey Cassata Releases Autobiography START WITH A DREAM
START WITH A DREAM: A Drummers Journey From Rock & Roll to T.V. to Broadway is a story about making your dreams come true no matter what obstacles stand in your way. It takes the reader from Joey Cassata's early childhood when he was first introduced to his musical idols KISS, to ultimately touring with KISS with his band ZO2.
ZO2 went on to star in their own TV show, Z Rock with guest stars, Joan Rivers, Gilbert Gottfried, Dave Navarro, Daryl Hall and Sebastian Bach. After Z Rock, Joey went on to perform with the Tony Award winning Broadway musical Natasha Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, starring Grammy award winner Josh Groban.
The book is filled with unique and colorful tales of life in the entertainment business, and is for anyone who has ever had a dream - or even more so for those who have yet to discover their own.
Available on softcover & audiobook via AMAZON, AUDIBLE & iTUNES
Audiobook link: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/start-dream-drummers-journey-from-rock-roll-to-tv-to/id1494704995
Paperback link:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0578410303/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_Zz8uEbTQF3Z4D
