GIRONDINES Original Wilmington Concert Opera Cast Recording Out Now

Girondines is a new opera which shares the interconnected stories of six real-life feminist, intellectual, revolutionary, creative French Revolution women.

Feb. 08, 2023  

In 2022, Wilmington Concert Opera premiered Girondines, an opera written in English accompanied by piano and strings, with libretto by Kirsten C. Kunkle and music by Sarah Van Sciver. Girondines shares stories of six real-life feminist, intellectual, revolutionary, creative French Revolution women.

The Original Wilmington Concert Opera Cast Album is now available! It features Kirsten C. Kunkle as Charlotte Corday, Ashley Becker as Olympe de Gouges, Marisa Robinson as Marie Anne Pierrette Paulze Lavoisier, Alyssa Maria Lehman as Manon Roland, Raffaella Lo Castro as Germaine de Staël, Tracy Sturgis as Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun, Thuy Nguyen on Violin, Melissa Brun on Cello, and Sarah Van Sciver on Piano.

WCO acknowledges, celebrates, and salutes not only its evening (Album) premiere cast, but also its matinee cast: Suzannah Waddington, Laurice Kennel, Alyssa Brode, Allison Deady, Kaitlyn Tierney, and Annie Gill.

The timeless, tragic Girondines tale epitomizes inequities, turmoil, abuse, and violence with which women continue to wrestle, struggling for autonomy of mind, body, and soul. Women worldwide pursuing science, literature, arts, and activism are still threatened. Opera itself is one of the battlegrounds on which women still fight to be fairly represented and treated in life and art. Vive la résistance!

More links and information relating to the WCO Album and premiere cast artists as well as the opera itself are available here: www.linktr.ee/girondines.

