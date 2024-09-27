GAUDANSE Unveils 2024-25 Dance Performances including Alethea Pace's BETWEEN WAVE & WATER and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City and New Orleans-based nonprofit dance organization gaudanse and its founder/artistic director Imani Gaudin announce upcoming events in 2024-2025.

Imani Gaudin performing as a collaborator in:

Premiere of Alethea Pace's Between Wave & Water - Bronx, NY

September 28, 2024 in Bronx, NY

Performance: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:30pm at Joseph Rodman Drake Park/Enslaved African Burial Ground

Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/between-wave-and-water-tickets-991081851497?aff=oddtdtcreator

Premiere of jakob&imani, a Baryshinokov Arts Commission - New York, NY

Thursday, October 3, 2024 at 12-7pm at Bella Abzug Park, Hudson Yards

FREE to attend

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/baryshnikov-arts-presents-jakob-imani-tickets-1028286802507?aff=erelexpmlt

With support from the Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance, Baryshnikov Arts will premiere jakob&imani, a performance art piece created by choreographer Imani Gaudin and visual artist Jakob Vitale. Exploring the symbiotic relationship between graffiti and contemporary dance, this site-specific work will investigate how movement shapes the perceived meaning of graffiti art, and conversely, how the visual elements of graffiti influence the dancer's physical expression. Through improvisation and audience interaction, jakob&imani will use the large open space of Bella Abzug Park as the location for exploration around a central graffiti mural. This performance will take place throughout the day of October 3, 2024, and will be presented free of charge.

Showing of Imani Gaudin's nanibu - New York, NY

Monday, October 7, 2024 at 7pm at Movement Research at Judson Church

Free to attend

https://movementresearch.org/events/1307/?event=19510

A free, high visibility low-tech forum for experimentation, emerging ideas, and works-in-progress held in the Fall and Spring seasons. Artists are selected by a rotating committee of peer artists and join Movement Research Artists-In-Residence and international guests each season in performing at the historic Judson Memorial Church.

Showing of Imani Gaudin's obinrin - Bronx, NY

November 22 & 23, 2024 at 8pm at Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/imani-gaudin-gaudanse-tickets-1025287661997

As Artistic Director of gaudanse, Imani Gaudin creates a collaborative space for artists while exploring how new ideas translate into dance and movement. This work forms part of DANCING FUTURES, a residency celebrating its 10th anniversary. Presented by Pepatián in partnership with BAAD!, Dancing Futures provides emerging Bronx-based and/or dance artists of color with valuable resources, performance opportunities, mentorship, and professional documentation to help foster and showcase new dance and performance work. Major support is provided by the Jerome Foundation.

APAP (Association for Performing Arts Professionals) - New York, NY

January 10-14, 2025 (dates/location, TBD)

gaudanse will be displaying new works at booth #315 as a member and attendee of APAP.

A presentation of obinrin, Presented by Pepatián in partnership with BAAD! Dancing Futures Artist Residency

New Dance Alliance LiftOff Residency - New York, NY

Spring 2025

Imani Gaudin, LiftOff Artist

Premiere of Imani Gaudin's nanibu - New Orleans, LA

April 18, 2025 at 8pm at the Marigny Opera House

gaudanse is a nonprofit dance organization founded by Imani Gaudin in 2020. gaudanse is a collective of artists rooted between New York and New Orleans and is composed of multidisciplinary artists, weaving together elements of dance, performance art, music, film, and visual arts. The grail of gaudanse is to investigate movement languages, aiming to create works that transcend mere aesthetics, addressing poignant and thought-provoking matters. With a commitment to social impact, the collective aspires to stir conversations that resonate on both the micro and macro levels, provoking contemplation on a spectrum from the minutiae of individual experience to the grand tapestry of humanity. gaudanse made its debut performance at Battery Dance Festival in New York in 2021. Since then, they have presented work at Battery Dance Festival in 2022, T2 Dance Company's Versatility Dance Festival in 2022 and 2024, Rockland Dance Festival, and created a dance film for One Day Dance Season Four. gaudanse has had the pleasure in 2024 to have residencies with Baryshnikov Arts Center, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, and Pepatián | Dancing Futures Residency in collaboration with BAAD!.