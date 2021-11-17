GALLERIA ON THIRD Hosts First Post-Pandemic Exhibition

After a challenging year, Galleria On Third, now in its 22nd year, is proud to announce its 11th Benefit Art Show (first one in over two years) as they introduce artists Bipasha Hayat's newest exhibition Monologues beginning November 22 - December 12, 2021. Money raised will benefit the New York Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Located in Murray Hill, Galleria on Third was founded by Shadin Hossain, who came to this country over 25 years ago. He has built one of the City's top framing shops and galleries and prides himself on customer service and quality work, garnering him some of the most positive google reviews in New York City.

This benefit art show will feature New York-based Bangladeshi National award-winning artist Bipasha Hayat. As an artist, Hayat has had solo exhibitions at NY's Transform Gallery, as well as in Seoul, Korea, Rome, Italy, and Dhaka, Bangladesh, winning Honorable Mention Award in the 17th Asian art biennale in Bangladesh. She has been invited to present her work in over 50 group shows throughout the world, including Warsaw, Poland, Egypt, Seoul, Korea, Bangladesh, Athens, Greece, Rogue Gallery in New York, Netherland, Japan, Vietnam, Burma, India, Nepal and so on.

"I have been very blessed to be a part of such an amazing city, who welcomed me so many years ago. I am thrilled to introduce Bipasha Hayat our audience. Her work is powerful ad thoughtful. I am also happy to benefit the Alzheimer's Association, which does such great and necessary work." Galleria on Third owner, Shadin Hossain

"While living in Libya as a young person, I observed the ruins of the Ancient Roman civilization firsthand. These remnants resonated with me and would become the foundation for my art. It's as though these ancient remains told my story amongst these old stones and unidentified writing. At its essence, my work is the reflection of memories, past, and present, resonating in one constant continuum. I am honored to be featured in Galleria on Third's Benefit Art Show and to support the work of the Alzheimer's Association." Artist, Bipasha Hayat

BIPASHA HAYAT is a contemporary Bangladeshi artist, working across drawing, painting, installation and other various medium. She creates works that capture a sense of the 'unseen' and the subconscious mind. Inspired by her upbringing in Libya and the surrounding remnants of Ancient Roman civilization, her work uses a unique and personal artistic language that draws from her own life, memories and ancient civilization. She tends to work in monochrome, creating a stronger analogy with the concepts of archeological find and historical evidence. And has been working on the visual images of Memory in pursuit of preserving Time. She visualizes the memories as fragments, written texts or embodiment of mundane objects, that are being stored in subconscious each moment. She has exhibited in groups in many galleries and museums around the world, including in solo presentations in Bengal Gallery Dhaka, Dhaka Art Summit 2016, 3B Gallery Rome, Gallery LVS Seoul and Transform Gallery New York. She won Honorable Mention Award for her work 'Memoir 2016' in the 17th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh in 2016. She is also a playwright and actor who has received many awards, including National Award for acting.

Galleria on Third / Shadin Hossain began hosting Benefit Art Shows over ten years ago; the goal was to raise money and awareness by selling art to benefit a variety of charities, including World Vision, Smile Train, Bellevue Hospital, Clean Water Initiative, and many more. His dedication to helping others garnered him the title of NY1's NYer of the Week as well as landed him on the pages of the New York Daily News ('I don't know what I can give this city, but I'll do my best') and has helped his shop stay on top of a fluctuating market.

In addition to their charitable work, Galleria on Third (3rd & 36th Street, NYC) has also featured the work of up-and-coming artists, as well as celebrated artists including Romero Brito, DeLaVega, Marc Tetro, and fashion icon and TV personality Carson Kressley and news personality Sandy Kenyon.