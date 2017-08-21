Full Cast Announced for Hal Prince Directed EVITA in South Africa

The full cast for the Harold Prince-directed production of EVITA in South Africa has been announced. Presented by Pieter Toerien and David Ian, this revival of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical will see the original West End and Broadway production presented on stage at The Teatro at Montecasino and the Artscape Opera House later this year.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's seven-time Tony Award-winning musical EVITA charts the rags-to-riches rise of the First Lady of Argentina, who won the love of her countrymen after marrying military leader-turned-president, Juan Peron. Set in Buenos Aires between 1934 and 1952, the musical follows Eva Duarte Peron on a passionate and tragic journey from her humble beginnings as a fatherless child through her fame as an ambitious actress and the most powerful woman in Latin America to a saint-like figure after her death from cancer at the age of 33.

EVITA will be led by British stage star Emma Kingston (IN THE HEIGHTS, LES MISÉRABLES, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), who has been personally chosen by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and Hal Prince, to play Eva Perón. South Africa's own Jonathan Roxmouth (SWEENEY TODD, SUNSET BOULEVARD, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) will play Che, and Robert Finlayson (ASPECTS OF LOVE, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MISS SAIGON) will make a welcome return to the stage as Peron.

The roles of Magaldi and the Mistress will be played by Anton Luitingh and Isabella Jane respectively, with Thabiso Maemene, Mark Richardson, Mike Huff, Adam Pelkowitz, Keaton Ditchfield, Earl Gregory, Carlo McFarlane, Danielle Bitton, Beverley Chiat, Cindy-Ann Abraham, LJ Nielson, Darren Greef, Kent Jaycocke, Richard Gau, Hope Maimane, JD Engelbrecht, Ivan Boonzaaier, Tamryn van Houten, Kiruna-Lind Devar, Ambre Chanel Fulton, Stefania du Toit, Hayley Henry, Trevor Scoonraad and Ruby Burton. LJ Nielson will also serve as the production's alternate Eva.

With legendary Broadway director Hal Prince at the helm, the show will be choreographed by its original West End and Broadway choreographer, Larry Fuller, and designed by its original designer, Timothy O'Brien. The international creative team members include Richard Winkler (lighting design), Duncan James McLean (video design), Guy Simpson (music supervisor), Dan Kutner (associate director) and Kim Jordan (associate choreographer). The South African creative team members include Louis Zurnamer (musical director), Stefan Lombard (assistant musical director), Anton Luitingh (resident director) and Duane Alexander (resident choreographer).

With more than twenty major awards to its credit, and an Academy Award-winning film version starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas, EVITA is iconic. Featuring some of the best-loved songs in musical theatre, including "Don't Cry For Me Argentina", "On This Night of a Thousand Stars", "Oh, What a Circus", "High Flying, Adored" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall" as well as "You Must Love Me", the Oscar-winning hit from the film, EVITA is a must-see.

Hal Prince has won twenty-one Tony awards, more than any person in history. As well as EVITA, his directorial and producing credits include CANDIDE, WEST SIDE STORY, SWEENEY TODD, SHOW BOAT, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, FOLLIES, CABARET and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. Of his work on this revival, he says:

I am absolutely thrilled to be directing this original production of EVITA. I believe that it is Andrew and Tim's finest work and audiences in South Africa are truly in for a treat.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the recipient of seven Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe and an Oscar. His musicals include JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, CATS, TELL ME ON A SUNDAY, SONG AND DANCE, STARLIGHT EXPRESS, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, ASPECTS OF LOVE, SUNSET BOULEVARD, WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND, THE WOMAN IN WHITE, LOVE NEVER DIES and SCHOOL OF ROCK.

Tim Rice is the recipient of three Tony Awards, three Olivier Awards, three Oscars and twelve Ivor Novello Awards. His musicals include JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, BLONDEL, CHESS, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, AIDA and THE LION KING.

EVITA will run at The Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg from 14 October - 26 November on Tuesdays through Saturdays at 20:00 with additional shows on Saturdays at 15:00 and Sundays at 14:00 and 17:30. The show will then transfer to the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town from 1 December - 7 January, running on the same schedule. Bookings are already open through Computicket.

