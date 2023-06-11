From The Winner's Circle: Chatting With SOME LIKE IT HOT Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter

In their visit to the press room, recently annointed Tony winners, Some Like It Hot orchestrators, Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter discussed the timely and important subject of the need for Broadway-sized orchestras for Broadway shows.

Bryan said, "Having an 18-piece orchestra is a luxury. We're hoping that the show inspires new companies to use large orchestras because orchestras really are the heartbeat of musical theatre."

In discussing the challenges of bringing their larger-than-life orchestrations to life, Charlie shared, "The challenge of this show, in particular, was that I hold Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman in such high regard. They're such legends, I really thought twice, three times, four times, about every single note that I wrote on the page. I really wanted to do their score justice because they're so incredible and so prolific," Charlie added.

On his first Tony win, Bryan shared, "I'm so grateful to Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and of course, the person who brought me on board, my friend Charlie Rosen. I never thought that Broadway was a space for someone like me. I never thought that there was room for me and he's made me feel so safe and so loved and so seen and I'm just eternally grateful to have this experience."

Charlie Rosen is a Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer and orchestrator whose music has been heard on stages and screens around the world. Recent Broadway credits include Some Like It Hot (Orchestrations); Be More Chill (Music Sup./Orchestrations); Moulin Rouge! (Orchestrations, Tony Award); Prince of Broadway (Orchestrations); American Psycho (Assoc. MD/Keys); The Visit (Guitar/Zither); Honeymoon in Vegas (Orchestrations); Cyrano de Bergerac (Composer); One Man, Two Guv'nors (Music Director, Bass); 13 The Musical (Guitars, Bass, Keys), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Assoc. MD, Bass, addl. Orch.).

Shortly after completing his training at The Juilliard School in New York City and still at the very outset of his career, Bryan Carter has already played and/or recorded with many notable artists including Clark Terry, McCoy Tyner, Wynton Marsalis, Marcus Roberts, Kenny Barron, Michael Feinstein and Kurt Elling.

Carter attended The Juilliard School as a Jazz Studies major and studied with Carl Allen and Kenny Washington. He was the recipient of the Irene Diamond Scholarship as well as the Samuel L Jackson Scholarship. While at Juilliard, Carter took a strong interest in composition, orchestration and interdivisional cross-collaborative performance.

Bryan is currently touring across the world with his band, "The Swangers", a diverse semi-acoustic band built upon a foundation of brash eclecticism as well as it's expanded "concert-driven" counterpart, "The Swangers Orchestra". He served as the house drummer for NBC'S "Maya & Marty" starring Maya Rudolph, Keenan Thompson and Martin Short. The show has featured guests including Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Tom Hanks, Drake, Steve Martin and Tina Fey. He also served as the drummer for the beloved children's television show, "Sesame Street".

Aside from performing Carter conducts clinics, master-classes and workshops at schools, colleges and universities around the world. Currently Carter served as a founding teaching artist for the Jazz at Lincoln Center, "Jazz for Young People" program in New York City. As a proud member of the LGBTQIA+, Bryan is committed to the creation of safe spaces for young musicians from all walks of life. This past summer Carter produced, "Jazz at Pride: A Celebration of the LGBTQIA+ Community within the Jazz Community". This landMarc event brought together over thirty musicians and coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots..

When Bryan is not on-stage or in the studio, he can be found expanding audiences for jazz via written publications, YouTube and as a presenter on television. Bryan is releasing a new album via Bandstand Presents and La Reserve Records and endorses Ludwig Drums, Vic Firth Drumsticks, Remo Drumheads, Zildjian Cymbals and 64 Audio Monitors.