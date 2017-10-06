From Clothes to Shows- Michael Kors Has His Sights Set on Broadway

In a recent article published by Elle, designer Michael Kors talks about his big break, his first job, and what he's currently working on.

When asked about his backup plan, however, he said "Broadway! I can't sing or dance, so I would do something more behind the scenes, like producing."

So we won't be seeing him on stage any time soon, but maybe if we're lucky he'll be producing the next hit show!

Michael Kors is an American sportswear fashion designer. He is the honorary chairman and chief creative officer for his company, Michael Kors Holdings Limited, which sells men's and women's and ready-to-wear, accessories, watches, jewelry, footwear and fragrance.

