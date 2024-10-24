Frog Boyz Presents Dina Hashem At Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FROG BOYZ Presents takes the stage at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre on November 22nd at 10:30 PM for an evening packed with stand-up, sketch comedy, and animations by the FROG BOYZ.

FROG BOYZ is an award-winning animation studio led by Sean Newman and Jesse VandenBergh. Their acclaimed short film Buildings has screened at prestigious festivals like Garden State Film Festival, Portland Film Festival, and Coney Island Film Festival. They're best known for the viral hit Lion King Deleted Scene, with over 3 million views.

Dina Hashem is known for her dry, dark humor about life and her Arab-American upbringing. She's appeared on Comedy Central's Roast Battle, CONAN, Clusterfest, SF Sketchfest, and has written for The Daily Show and BJ Novak's The Premise.

Barrett Leddy has voiced numerous TV and radio ads, with animation credits including LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokémon, Hero Inside, 44 Cats, Bread Barbershop, Bungo and Alchemist, Number24, and Om Nom Stories.

Christina Vittas is Elmo's social media manager and she sparked a national conversation about mental health with a viral tweet she wrote for the beloved muppet. The tweet's unexpected reach has made headlines worldwide, even catching the attention of the president of the United States.

The Lineup:

Dina Hashem (The Daily Show)

Barrett Leddy (Pokémon)

Christina Vittas (Elmo)

Sketch Team 6

Sketch Team 6 cast includes:

Dan Conroy (Peoples Improv Theater)

Sean Newman (The Chris Gethard Show)

Sierra Joy (Best Actress Nominee, New York Theater Festival)

Tenaya Griffin (Peoples Improv Theater)

Obi O'Brien (Peoples Improv Theater)

Dan Gregory (What Lives Here)

Jacob Schaffer (Good Chills)

The sketch comedy troupe, Sketch Team 6 will feature special guests for their performance at UCB. Obi O'Brien is a sketch comedy veteran who's performed in countless shows at the Peoples Improv Theater and produces the Googily Eyes comedy show at the Tank Theatre.

Dan Gregory is an accomplished actor and producer who recently acted in the film What Lives Here directed by Troy Burbank. The film recently had a run at the Kevin Smith owned theater, Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands, NJ.

Jacob Schaffer is an experienced multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, performer, and touring musician who has performed with the legendary Bobby McFerrin.

FROG BOYZ Presents brings a hilarious evening of comedy and creativity, featuring talented performers and animations at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre on November 22nd at 10:30 PM.

Performance Details

Date & Time:

November 22, 2024, at 10:30 PM

Venue:

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, New York, NY

242 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003

Tickets:

In-person tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://ucbcomedy.com/show/frog-boyz-presents/