Free Performances Rooted In Afro–Puerto Rican, Mexican Folkloric Traditions Will Come to the Bronx This Weekend



Stage Garden Rumba-the performance series bringing live poetry, music, and dance performances to green spaces and "Casitas" (community gardens) of the South Bronx-has an exciting lineup of FREE performances this Saturday, July 10th, at the Sunshine Garden at 174 Street and Bryant Avenue. This year the series-a two-time winner of The Lincoln Center Cultural Innovation Fund-is hosted by celebrated spoken word poet "La Bruja" Caridad De La Luz. Performances start at 3:00 pm, and attendees are asked to observe COVID-19 safety measures.

3:00 pm - Poetry by celebrated spoken-word poetesses Caridad De La Luz and Mariposa Fernández and DJ José Torres. Featuring environmental activist Melissa Barber and music by Grupo Bámbula-a New York-based Afro-Puerto Rican group dedicated to preserving Puerto Rico's oldest musical traditions, Bomba and Plena. The group was founded by percussionist, singer, songwriter, and dancer Norka Hernández Nadal.

4:00 pm - Poetry by Rosalynn Díaz and music by Los Pleneros de la 21-the premier music group of Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba & Plena music in the U.S. founded by National Heritage Fellow, Juan Gutiérrez.

5:00 pm - Poetry by Ray Jane and Caridad De La Luz and a dance performance by Mazarte Dance Company who brings folklore back to life inspired by traditional Mexican dance and indigenous art.

Stage Garden Rumba is running now through July 24th and is presented by Pregones/PRTT, and We Stay/Nos Quedamos. Additional original episodic content created for digital consumption will be announced soon. A full list of event dates and locations are available below.

The return of Stage Garden Rumba to Bronx plazas and community gardens is part of Con Edison's new Arts Al Fresco Series, providing free and safe outdoor art experiences. The series is made possible, in part, by Con Edison and by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. For a complete list of our funders, visit www.pregonesprtt.org.