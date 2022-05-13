Francisco J. Núñez Presents World Premiere of MAP: A New World in Celebration of Juilliard MAP's 30th Anniversary Season

Francisco J. Núñez, MacArthur Fellow, Musical America's 2018 Educator of the Year, composer, conductor, leading figure in music education, and the artistic director/founder of the Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC), will present the world premiere of his new work, MAP: A New World, at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York City on Saturday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. Composed by Núñez in celebration of Juilliard Music Advancement Program's (MAP) 30th season, MAP: A New World features a libretto by novelist Monique Truong and will be performed at the event by a chorus made up of MAP students. Featuring Juilliard415, the school's Historical Performance (HP) instrumental ensemble, and conducted by Núñez, the performance is the culmination of Juilliard's anniversary season.

MAP is a tuition-free program for talented youth at Juilliard and serves students of all backgrounds in New York City. This diversity was Núñez's inspiration behind MAP: A New World, which he says seeks to "focus on the music of the Americas through the lens of the world." The final work, comprising a mix of five vocal sections and purely instrumental sections, is a reflection and celebration of the students' perseverance, resilience, and commitment to the arts during the pandemic, as well as a celebration of the community as a whole. "It is incredibly fitting that MAP: A New World will premiere at the 30th anniversary season of Julliard's MAP program," said Núñez. "MAP students were selected because of their commitment to artistic excellence, and this work is a homage to their hard work and dedication."

More information about the world-premiere of MAP: A New World can be found at https://www.juilliard.edu/event/154486/map-new-world'start_date_from=-%201%20hours&division=All&tags=All.

For more information about YPC, please visit www.ypc.org.