Francisco J. Núñez Presents World Premiere of MAP: A New World in Celebration of Juilliard MAP's 30th Anniversary Season

The performance is on Saturday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

May. 13, 2022  

Francisco J. Núñez, MacArthur Fellow, Musical America's 2018 Educator of the Year, composer, conductor, leading figure in music education, and the artistic director/founder of the Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC), will present the world premiere of his new work, MAP: A New World, at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York City on Saturday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. Composed by Núñez in celebration of Juilliard Music Advancement Program's (MAP) 30th season, MAP: A New World features a libretto by novelist Monique Truong and will be performed at the event by a chorus made up of MAP students. Featuring Juilliard415, the school's Historical Performance (HP) instrumental ensemble, and conducted by Núñez, the performance is the culmination of Juilliard's anniversary season.

MAP is a tuition-free program for talented youth at Juilliard and serves students of all backgrounds in New York City. This diversity was Núñez's inspiration behind MAP: A New World, which he says seeks to "focus on the music of the Americas through the lens of the world." The final work, comprising a mix of five vocal sections and purely instrumental sections, is a reflection and celebration of the students' perseverance, resilience, and commitment to the arts during the pandemic, as well as a celebration of the community as a whole. "It is incredibly fitting that MAP: A New World will premiere at the 30th anniversary season of Julliard's MAP program," said Núñez. "MAP students were selected because of their commitment to artistic excellence, and this work is a homage to their hard work and dedication."

More information about the world-premiere of MAP: A New World can be found at https://www.juilliard.edu/event/154486/map-new-world'start_date_from=-%201%20hours&division=All&tags=All.

For more information about YPC, please visit www.ypc.org.



