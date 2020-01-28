Francine “the Lucid Dream” Presents FRANCINE'S GOLD ROOM at Sid Gold's Request Room!
Announcing Francine's Gold Room, every first Tuesday at Sid Gold's Request Room. This month we are celebrating the SILVER SCREEN. Join us for this Aquarius Birthday * pre-Oscar party inspired by your favorite films. The star of The Pink Room & Dreamboat Burlesque takes over Sid Gold's Request Room every month in 2020! Francine "The Lucid Dream" hosts this evening of music and burlesque and, in-between champagne breaks, might break out into song & dance. There's no telling whether she'll sing Sinatra or Gaga but she'll do it her way because she was born this way. This month we send off a hooray for Hollywood and get Sha-ha-Sha-ha-la-la-low as we get down and dirty for birthday girls, Francine & Nasty Canasta.
The real stars of this show are the 24 Karat Cast of showgirls who will tantalize and delight the audience. THIS MONTH: Bunny Buxom, Nasty Canasta, Seedy Edie & Daisy Desnuda
Make sure to warm up your voice with whiskey and bring your autograph book because this one hour show leads into a night of live piano karaoke led by Joe McGinty (Losers' Lounge, Psychedelic Furs) where anyone, even your favorite movie star, could show up!
For more information visit https://sidgolds.com
