Francesca Capetta Founds The Caravan Of Angels Foundation

Francesca Capetta, Award-Winner Broadway singer, has founded "The Caravan of Angels Foundation", a non profit organization that brings theater to those that can't go to the theater, with professional singers performing in hospitals, nursing homes and senior centers, for children and elderly people.

The goal of the Caravan of Angels is to bring joy and entertainment in hospitals and senior centers, fighting loneliness and isolation and creating a connection between the elderly citizens and the young performers.

The Caravan of Angels, that operates also in Italy, is not only a performance, it's a therapy. A study published in the Oxford University Journal, the Cerebral Cortex Journal, found that listening to music drastically improves the memory, relieves pain and stress and improves blood pressure and heart health. Engaging with a community via music has immense benefits on people of all ages, especially for those in facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes, reducing isolation and encouraging group socialization.

Besides Ms. Capetta, who is the founder and CEO of the Caravan of Angels Foundation, the Board of Directors is composed by: Angelina Fiordellisi (Tony Winner Producer and owner of the Off Broadway Cherry Lane Theater in the West Village) Annalisa Conti (Director of Corporate Finance at Pfizer Pharmaceutical in New York and President of the Alumni Association of Polytechnic University of Milan) Elisabetta Calello (who worked for more than 40 years at the Consulate General of Italy in New York) and Cav. Josephine Maietta (Radio speaker, President of AIAE and Knight for Service to Industry).

For more information or to apply to perform with them, visit www.thecaravanofangels.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You