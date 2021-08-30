Former Rockettes Help to Bridge The Diversity Gap In Precision Dance With Moving Armor Dance Network

2020, the year of lockdowns and zoom will forever change the landscape of how we work and learn. Like most, the dance world had to adapt fairly quickly to the digital world, finding ways to connect, and keep children safe.

As ongoing revelations of the true disparities in dance, and lack of representation became centerstage, former Radio City Rockette, and Broadway performers, Kenna Morris Garcia, and Desiree Parkman sought a way to close the gap.

After discussing some of the major issues facing dancers and parents, Garcia and Parkman created Moving Armor Dance Network. Built as a supplemental program to help build a more diverse and inclusive dance training experience.

. "These problems aren't new," says Desiree. "Looking across the landscape of dance schools, universities and competitions, not much has changed when it comes to equity in dance and curriculum.The narratives are still the same regardless of changes in industry. Narratives such as ballet or modern as the major form of study, cultural dance offered as electives and little to no exploration of dance history from a cultural perspective. "

Their motto is "Access artistry, access community "

One of the most pressing concerns for parents were lack of teachers and students of color as well as feeling like the only one in the school, performance and competition.

Through Moving Armor Dance Network workshops dancers will gain:

Quality training with experienced educators

Network of industry professionals

Opportunities to expand and diversify dance training

Career and college preparation

Community of like minded peers

Sessions will run virtually for 8 weeks. Each session will focus on a different area of the industry. Students will have access to industry talks with professionals and additional opportunities for private coaching.

Set to launch the first cohort in mid October with Precision Dance Technique as the focus which lines up perfectly given the background of the organization's founders.

"It is our goal to ready the next generation to take their space in line whether The Rockettes or any stage." says Morris Garcia

Moving Armor Dance Network will arm young dancers with the expert training, network, and artistry to be successful professionals. By engaging in a variety of activities such as on-site and virtual workshops, performance opportunities, career guidance, and conferences, we will enhance the dancer's artistry and connection to the industry while also contributing to the legacy of diversity in the industry.

If you would like more information, please visit https://routeandalign.ck.page/bc5efd1a06