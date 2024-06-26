Former Flyleaf Singer Lacey Sturm Will Headline The Brooklyn Monarch in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brooklyn Monarch will welcome Grammy-nominated, alternative singer-songwriter Lacey Sturm to their stage on Tuesday, July 2 at 6:30PM ET.

Formerly the lead vocalist for the rock band Flyleaf, Sturm began her solo endeavor in 2014. Since then, she has released numerous projects under her own name, and in 2016, she became the first solo female artist to top the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart with her debut release, Life Screams.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be purchased through the LINK HERE.

This is the fourth state she will visit on tour after making stops in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut in support of her new album, Kenotic Metanoia. For this show in Brooklyn, she will have support from Islander, amethyst michelle, and Gina Fritz. Other cities she will be stopping at after Brooklyn include Arlington, Colombus, Nashville, Memphis, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Birmingham.

ABOUT LACEY STURM

Lacey Sturm is a Grammy-nominated queen of hard rock who secured a place in rock history as the first solo woman to top the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart with her debut album Life Screams. With a career spanning songs like “All Around Me,” “I'm So Sick,” “Again,” “Impossible,” “State of Me'' and most recently, “Awaken Love,” Lacey Sturm has proven herself as one of the most powerful and enduring voices in hard rock. She is also a sought-after speaker and author, penning the autobiographical books The Reason, The Mystery and The Return. Also a dedicated wife and mother, Lacey tours with her family, supported on stage by her guitarist husband Josh Sturm. You can connect with Lacey at www.laceysturm.com.