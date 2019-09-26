Flux Announces Major Exhibition MUST THEY ALSO BE GODS

Must They Also Be Gods is a group show that features the work of over 15 emerging and mid-career Black artists that highlights the creative process of African diasporic peoples in connection with an insistent and inherent focus on beauty and spirituality.

Through a diverse range of mediums, participating artists use their process as a form of enchantment, linking them to a creativity used to sustain Black culture(s) throughout time - past, future and present.

Over the course of one month Must They Also Be Gods will house visual, performance, musical arts and workshops in the Flux Factory Gallery, as an invitation and conduit for all visitors to engage their own creativity.



PARTICIPATING ARTISTS

Albert Garcia, Denae Howard, Stanley Février, Philip Crawford, Monica Brown, Nichole Washington, Jonathan Gonzalez, Ariella Tai, Jade Fair, Dareece Walker, Nicole Goodwin, Mellasenah Edwards, Ricardo Osmondo Francis, Felicia Holman, Queen Kukoyi

FULL SCHEDULE coming soon on the Must They Also Be Gods website

Image by Ishmil Waterman, flyer design by Cayla Lockwood





