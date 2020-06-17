Flushing Town Hall Presents Its First-Ever: STEP UP SOIREE - A VIRTUAL GALA

The doors may be closed (for now!) but the world is still open at Flushing Town Hall. On Saturday, June 27, the cultural gem will host the Step Up Soirée - A Virtual Gala, to raise funds while engaging and entertaining audiences - all from the comfort of their homes. Due to Flushing Town Hall's support for the national dialogue about injustice and equality, and consideration for Black Lives Matter, the event was postponed from its original June 13 date.

"Each year, Flushing Town Hall hosts its annual gala to raise funds to support our mission of bringing people together through global arts," said Executive & Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. "While the world has changed, our mission has not. This year is unlike any other, and so this year's gala will be unlike any other we have held before - and free to watch. Though we must celebrate apart from each other, we still will come together virtually for a fun evening of song, of dance, and of community."

As arts presenters citywide have temporarily closed their doors due to COVID-19, Flushing Town Hall has gone virtual, unveiling a series of innovative ways to engage audiences online through its free series, FTH at Home! and now through the gala.

This year's re-envisioned event, the Step Up Soirée - A Virtual Gala, will be streamed-on Facebook, YouTube, and Flushing Town Hall's website-at 7:00 pm, and will be open to the public on various online platforms.

The event will feature a:

Circus performance by Acrobuffo

Music performance by Dennis Lichtman "Quarantet"

Dance performance by Teaching Artist Ling Tang

Colombian hip-hop performance by Kombelisa Mi

Toast to all medical heroes and healthcare employees at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, which is Flushing Town Hall's neighboring hospital.

Leading up to the Step Up Soirée, online audiences can enjoy a multi-day "Galathon" consisting of dance, cooking, and cocktail lessons:

DANCING | Wednesday, June 24 at 7:00 pm

Join Flushing Town Hall for a dance lesson led by Teaching Artist Angela Rostick. Move that coffee table and dust off your dancing shoes!

NIBBLES | Thursday, June 25 at 7:00 pm

Join Flushing Town Hall for a cooking lesson with Chef Jonathan Forgash, co-founder of Queenstogether.org. Create "a leisurely decadent tasting menu" for everyone at your table!

COCKTAILS | Friday, June 26 at 7:00 pm

Join Flushing Town Hall for a cocktail mixology lesson led by Director of Development Jessica Peña. Prepare a white cucumber sangria so you can toast Saturday's Step Up Soirée!

STEP UP SOIRÉE | Saturday, June 27 at 7:00 pm

Flushing Town Hall's virtual gala, the Step Up Soirée!

"Since our founding days, we've always sought to bring people together. We hope that this event will bring our audiences some lighter entertainment and joy during these challenging times," Kodadek said. "All funds we raise will support the expenses for Flushing Town Hall to continue its mission of bringing people together by presenting arts and culture from around the world - now online. FTH at Home! brings Global Arts for a Global Community to new global audiences, and Global Arts for Global Kids to support children and families during this health crisis."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You