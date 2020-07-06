Flushing Town Hall Opens Registration For its Virtual World Dance Camp This Summer

Flushing Town Hall Education, long-beloved by school partners and families in the community, will run a Virtual World Dance Camp this summer that is open to all (no prior dance experience needed!). With both a Kids group (ages 13 and under) and a Teens & Adults group, participants of all ages are invited to experience the artistic expression, physical exercise, and joyful learning that engaging in world dance provides. Recognizing that New Yorkers spent months stuck indoors as the city weathered the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, Flushing Town Hall Education is excited to get everyone moving together again.

"Dance provides the social, emotional, and physical release we need right now," says Gabrielle Hamilton, Director of Education & Public Programs. "What's more, during these troubling times, our Virtual World Dance Camp will allow us to explore and learn more about our diverse community and to deepen our appreciation for one another's traditions."

Its masterful Teaching Artists will lead hour-long, introductory classes by Zoom in Jazz, Indian, Mexican, and Chinese dance styles. Participants can learn more and register here for as many class offerings as they choose: http://www.flushingtownhall.org/virtual-world-dance-camp Class Schedule:

Week 1: Jazz Dance with Angela Rostick

Kids Group | July 13-17, 2020 at 11am-12pm EST | $60 / $50 for member

Easy to follow, one hour-long pop style Jazz, with a hip/hop flare. Includes a warm-up, freestyle session and dance moves leading up to a final performance. The music is upbeat for an energetic experience.

Teens & Adults Group | July 13-17, 2020 at 5pm-6pm EST | $60 / $50 for member

Easy to follow, one hour-long Broadway Style Jazz. Includes a warm-up, across the floor, and basic beginner jazz dance steps to form a dance combination. Let the music move you! You will feel as though you are on Broadway!

Week 2: Traditional Indian Dance with Abha Roy

Kids Group | July 20-24, 2020 at 11am-12pm EST | $60 / $50 for member

Starting with a fun & calm breathing exercise, students will then be introduced to one particular state (region) of India through its dance movements, rhythms, and folk songs. This series will conclude with a final performance, all students are encouraged to wear their DIY folk wardrobe.

Teens & Adults Group | July 20-24, 2020 at 5pm-6pm EST | $60 / $50 for member

Indian dances have a strong storytelling and expressive aspect! Each session starts with yoga and breathing exercises for teens and adults, followed by learning one particular Indian folk dance such as Kathak, and concludes with a revision and sharing session.

Week 3: Traditional Mexican Dance with Alberto Lopez

Kids Group | July 27-31, 2020 at 11am-12pm EST | $60 / $50 for member

Let's learn together the dances from Chihuahua, Mexico, which includes zapateados, skirts and the very traditional gritos (calls)! Students will also be introduced to related Spanish vocabulary, folk terms and dance traditions.

Teens & Adults Group | July 27-31, 2020 at 5pm-6pm EST | $60 / $50 for member

This dance series will introduce you to the Mexican Polka, a traditional dance with joyful music from Chihuahua and a full body workout! As the largest state of Mexico, Chihuahua is located in Northwestern Mexico and is bordered by the states of Sonora to the west, Sinaloa to the southwest, Durango to the south, and Coahuila to the east. It shares an extensive border with the U.S. adjacent to the U.S. states of New Mexico and Texas.

Week 4: Traditional Chinese Dance with Ling Tang

Kids Group | August 3-7, 2020 at 11am-12pm EST | $60 / $50 for member

How can we use dance movements to discover culture? Each session begins with fun warm-up exercises, followed by learning a mini repertoire such as Kung-Fu, Inner-Mongolian dance, and ribbon dances with DIY props. Kids will also learn Chinese words and songs, as well as creative movements to explore space, time, energy and body parts.

Teens & Adults Group | August 3-7, 2020 at 5pm-6pm EST | $60 / $50 for member

This virtual workshop series introduces teens and adults to the historic and cultural development of Chinese dance, from ancient classical court dance to various ethnic/folk dances. Each session begins with warm-up exercises inspired by Tai-Chi and classical body rhymes, followed by learning excerpts of Chinese traditional opera, Inner-Mongolian, Uighur and ribbons with DIY props, as well as movement improvisation to explore your own dance style.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You