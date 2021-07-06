Flushing Town Hall Announces Return of Live Performances for In-Person Audiences This Summer

Summer brings high-energy, live music back to Flushing Town Hall's stage with award-winning musicians performing for in-person audiences, as well as an outdoor exhibition, and the continuation of beloved, online programs like Flushing Town Hall's monthly Louis Armstrong Legacy Virtual Jazz Jams.

This summer, it is time to celebrate resilience as Flushing Town Hall continues its reopening since the pandemic first closed the doors of the cultural nonprofit in March 2020.

This summer's highlights include two outstanding New York-based musicians and vocalists. Enjoy the tremendous power and good vibrations of the Emilie Surtees Band on July 30th and the Gino Sitson Trio on August 20th, performing live on stage for both an in-person and virtual audience.

"We are excited to open our doors again! says Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. "New Yorkers are hungry for the return of live music and events, and we are delighted to bring outstanding artists to our venue who will deliver tons of great energy. We have planned our reopening carefully to maintain COVID safety measures for all who pass through our doors."

On Friday, July 30 at 7 PM ET, Flushing Town Hall presents an in-person, live concert, "Proud Mary" - Rock & Roll Ladies, featuring powerhouse vocalist Emilie Surtees and her band. This highly energetic concert will excite any music lover who has ever been caught belting out songs like Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It," Stevie Nicks' "Go Your Own Way," or Heart's "If Looks Could Kill."

Emilie Surtees is a New York City-based vocalist who is gathering throngs of fans throughout the tri-state area and abroad with her fun filled, high energy, soul stirring tribute shows. Emilie Surtees' inspiration and influences range from 60s & 70s soul, R&B and pop singers to contemporary singer songwriters. Audiences will be amazed as her powerful voice fills the room and leaves everyone absolutely breathless.

Emilie Surtees considers herself a listener first and then an interpreter of music. Her phrasing often mirrors the passion and conviction that the song evokes within her. Her debut CD "Reflections of You" is filled with six captivating songs she wrote and explores the internal ecstasy and turmoil of Love.

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 7 PM ET, the Gino Sitson Trio delivers "Beautiful Vibration" - Colors of African Music in a live and in-person concert at Flushing Town Hall, featuring award-winning vocal virtuoso Gino Sitson with an exciting and energetic combination of new sounds, where percussive grooves and enchanting vocals are intertwined with lyrical melodies.

The Los Angeles Times calls Gino Sitson "an extraordinarily pliable voice in settings rich with melody, emotion and rhythm. His gift for melody and his persuasive powers for interpretation establish an instant connection for listeners (...) always fascinating."

Originally from the Bamiléké region of Cameroon, Central Africa, Sitson's family comes from a long line of Cameroonian musicians known as Ntontas ("players of horns''). His daring musical project combines jazz, gospel, blues and traditional African polyphonies, polyrhythms and melodies in a most innovative way. Outside of the music world, Sitson is also a UNICEF Cameroon Goodwill Ambassador, who is engaged in reaching out to street children and advocating for their well-being.

During his performance on August 20, Gino Sitson (voice, body percussion & compositions) is accompanied by Marvin Sewell (acoustic guitar & voice) and Lonnie Plaxico (double bass).

For these two concerts, Flushing Town Hall is offering both virtual and in-person tickets. In order to ensure the safety of audiences, performers, and staff, only 42 in-person tickets will be available in honor of Flushing Town Hall's 42nd anniversary. Details about social distancing requirements should be reviewed online before purchasing in-person tickets. Both programs will also be streamed live online, and virtual ticket holders will receive the live link and reminder before the show. Virtual tickets are available for $7/$5 members and in-person tickets (42 tickets only) must be purchased in advance for $12/$10 members at https://www.flushingtownhall.org/.

This summer, the wildly popular Louis Armstrong Legacy Virtual Jazz Jams, which attracted more than 200 musicians and 7,000 national and international viewers over the past 15 months, will continue virtually for July and August, featuring a monthly theme.

On Wednesday, July 14 at 7 PM ET, jazz musicians come together online for a Jazz Tribute to the American Melting Pot: diverse music and musicians in celebration of our national holiday. Then on Wednesday, August 11 at 7 PM ET, the jazz jam will celebrate Louis Armstrong's and other August birthdays. Starting on September 8th, the monthly Louis Armstrong Legacy Jazz Jams will return to its pre-pandemic, in-person format the second Wednesday of the month.

Led by Carol Sudhalter and the wonderful house band featuring Joe Vincent Tranchina, Scott Neumann and Eric Lemon, the jam welcomes musicians including our jazz jammers from Queens/Long Island, as well as newcomers from around the world, to share their music, lift our spirits and honor those whose lives were lost.

Musicians interested in participating in the virtual jams should email education@flushingtownhall.org with the suggested three- to four-minute tune they intend to play in line with this month's theme. The performance can be live or a pre-recorded audio or video (but not a professional, edited recording such as a CD or YouTube video). Musicians who performed in 2020 are now welcome to return. Each month, up to five returning musicians and up to 15 new musicians can participate. Selection is on a first-come, first-served basis.



On August 14 at 7 PM ET, Flushing Town Hall is partnering with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) to livestream "An Evening with Taiwanese Piano Stars - Chin-Yun Hu and Taiwanese new talent pianists" on Flushing Town Hall's YouTube Channel.

Hailed by Philadelphia Inquirer as a "first class talent, superb pianist" and claimed by London's International Piano Magazine that "praises follow her around the world", Ching-Yun Hu, a Taiwanese American concert pianist who is the winner of the 12th Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition and known worldwide for her dazzling stage presence and artistry, is joined by two rising Taiwanese piano stars, Natasha Wu and Yao-Wen Chang, in this virtual presentation of piano classics by Schubert, Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff and Taiwan's own Tyzen Hsiao.



Co-presented by The Taipei Cultural Center in New York (TCC), Yun International Music Foundation (YIMF), and Flushing Town Hall, the concert is part of TCC in New York's 30th Anniversary program.

Curated by the Southeast Queens Artists Alliance, Out Front 24/7 is a public exhibition of original artworks printed on weatherproof banners for display on public-facing fences that will travel to select Queens cultural institutions, and be on display at Flushing Town Hall's fence on Northern Boulevard from August 18 to September 3. As the exhibition opens on August 18, Flushing Town Hall will host an in-person exhibition walkthrough led by participating artists at the fence, on the sidewalk & garden at Flushing Town Hall from 3:30 - 4:30 PM ET. This event is free, but RSVP is required.

Following the exhibition at Flushing Town Hall, the works will then be installed at King Manor Museum from September 7 to 18.

The exhibit will present works by ten Queens artists selected for their work's response to the theme: reflections on life during this pandemic. It engages people on the street with a visual public service announcement, with our shared experiences of the COVID -19 pandemic. Beautiful and contemplative, the banners will capture the public's attention and slow the pace by provoking thought, inspiring discussion, and inviting responses to the works on display - a viable way to rebuild community after months in quarantine.

Out Front 24/7 provides an in-person opportunity for safe art viewing that is missing for many in our community.



Flushing Town Hall recently launched its new membership program, Flushing Town Hall's Circle of Friends, with memberships starting at gifts of $50 or more. With the loss of nearly all earned income, Flushing Town Hall is in dire need of support and is currently raising funds under its Lemon-AID the Arts Campaign. Donations in any amount are appreciated to support the artists and the nonprofit cultural organization as they continue to provide programming and entertainment across New York and the world.

Flushing Town Hall's facilities are temporarily closed to the public in accordance with COVID-19 safety regulations. Current programs are being presented virtually.