Flourish Performing Arts Accepting First Summer 2024 Program Applications

A new performing arts school, Flourish Performing Arts recently debuted and is currently accepting applicants for its first Summer 2024 program through this online form.

Flourish, founded by its General Director and Vocal Instructor Alan Dornak, is not a traditional “school” that emphasizes curriculum and grades, but rather a community of passionate performers, teachers, and industry professionals working together to uncover and investigate hidden potential, expand and polish established attributes, and help craft a path to success. Its first summer program is a launching point for future workshops, master classes and more extended curricular programs.

Flourish Summer 2024 offers personalized attention focusing on, but not limited to, the three main disciplines of musical theater: Singing, Acting, and Dance. With a set weekly schedule that includes Individual Lessons, Coaching Sessions, Group Classes and Master Classes, participants will be encouraged to develop and deepen their personalized understanding of the performing craft. The three-week program will offer professional development opportunities such as Audition Training, Resumé and Website Instruction, as well as Workshops with guest industry professionals pulled from the ever-growing Flourish Community listed on the website.

“Flourish prioritizes the individual needs of both the aspiring professional and the established performer seeking to further develop their craft,” said General Director and Voice Instructor of Flourish Performing Arts Alan Dornak. “I'm proud of the level of experience, accomplishments and talents we've brought together to benefit our students.”

Alan has put together a close-knit core faculty comprised of instructors with outstanding reputations who have proven themselves to be high-level educators with large rosters of working professionals. These include Holli Leggett (veteran voice instructor with 30+ years' experience), dance instructors Michelle Tolson (a former Rockette) and Corey Masklee (Disney's Beauty and the Beast National and International Tour), business materials instructor Candice Shaughnessy (National and International Opera Singer), and acting instructor Kristen

Mengelkoch (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder First National Tour, as well as the current Dramatic Coach for Alan's summer vocal intensive, Orfeo Vocal Arts Academy).

“I'm excited about this opportunity to establish a dynamic collaborative of world-class training in the Upper Manhattan - Washington Heights/Inwood area.,” said Holli Leggett, Core Faculty Member of Flourish Performing Arts. “The Washington Heights / Inwood area is already home to so many industry professionals and instructors as well as an ever-growing community of aspiring performing artists and we're looking forward to building that community and providing a central place to learn, grow and perform for the community and beyond.”

In addition to its core faculty, Flourish boasts a growing community of guest instructors including Broadway veterans, such as Michele Pawk (Wicked, Seussical, Hollywood Arms [Tony Award]), John Dosset (Wicked, Newsies, Ragtime), Theresa McCarthy (Titanic, Flloyd Collins, Queen of the Mist), music director and pianist Wendy Cavett (Come From Away, Hamilton, Mamma Mia).

For more information on Flourish Performing Arts, its Summer Program 2024, or ways to become part of the Flourish Community or to donate to the community for tuitions, etc., please visit www.Flourishperformingarts.com.