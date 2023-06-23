Floresta: Soundbath Comes to Brooklyn Botanic Garden in July

As part of its summer and fall program series Power of Trees, Brooklyn Botanic Garden will present Floresta, a soundbath experience, on July 24 from 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mat or towel, find a spot on the grass of the Garden's famed Cherry Esplanade, lie back, and soak up an evening of immersive soundscapes inspired by trees' underground communication network.

Floresta will feature musicians Angélica Negrón, Darian Donovan Thomas, and Raquel Acevedo Klein, collaborating in an evening of unfolding soundscapes using voices, violin, plants, flowers, bells, synths, accordion, water, found objects, and mechanical percussion.

This ticketed event is for ages 14 and older. A rain date is scheduled for July 25.

$40.00, tickets can be purchased Click Here.