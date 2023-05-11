Flatiron NoMad Partnership Holds Free Memorial Day Weekend Walking Tour “From Decoration Day To Memorial Day”

The event is on May 28.

By:
This Memorial Day weekend, the Flatiron NoMad Partnership will host a free Memorial Day-themed historic walking tour on Sunday, May 28. The tour, "From Decoration Day to Memorial Day," led by historian and author Miriam Berman, will give visitors an insight into the history of Memorial Day in the Flatiron NoMad District.

"From Decoration Day to Memorial Day" will feature fascinating stories about Decoration Day, as Memorial Day was called in the early 1900s. The tour will include the Worth Monument, which served as the main welcoming and viewing site for U.S. Presidents, foreign dignitaries, and local politicians who came to honor those who served their country in the war. Participants will also learn about the history of Madison Square Park's Eternal Light Flagstaff, a memorial monument that was dedicated on Armistice Day in 1923, commemorating the return of U.S. soldiers from World War I.

In addition, participants will explore some of the city's most notable landmarks, including the Flatiron Building, New York Life Insurance Building, MetLife Clock Tower, and Appellate Courthouse.

Miriam Berman, author of "Madison Square: The Park and Its Celebrated Landmarks" and "New York in Words and Images", a book of New York postcards, will lead this 90-minute tour, which meets on Sunday, May 28 at 11:00 a.m. - rain or shine - at the tip of the Flatiron Building, on 23rd Street just east of 5th Avenue (rain or shine). No advance registration is required. For more information about Flatiron NoMad Partnership's historic walking tours, visit https://flatironnomad.nyc/things-to-do/free-tours/.



