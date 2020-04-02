Flashback Video: Lillias White Performs 'When You Wish Upon a Star' at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below has released their latest #54BelowatHome flashback video!

In today's video, watch Lillias White perform 'When You Wish Upon a Star.' The performance was part of Lillias White: Make Someone Happy on July 30, 2019 at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Check out the video below!

Lillias White is an American singer and actress of stage, television, and film who is particularly admired for her performances in Broadway musicals. In 1989 she won an Obie Award for her performance in the Off-Broadway musical Romance in Hard Times. In 1997 she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for portraying Sonja in Cy Coleman's The Life. She was nominated for a Tony Award again in 2010 for her work as Funmilayo in Fela Kuti's Fela!.





