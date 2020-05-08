Flashback Video: 'Anthem' and 'Nobody's Side' From Signature Theater's CHESS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Signature Theatre has released a new flashback video, as part of its Signature Strong series!

The video features clips from the theatre's 2010 production of Chess, including the songs "Anthem" and "Nobody's Side." The clips are introduced with a special message from Euan Morton, who starred in the production.

Check out the video below!

1988. The two greatest chess masters-one American, one Russian-competing to be the best in the world. And yet their greatest contest is for the love of the same woman.

Amidst political intrigue and international conspiracies, American Freddie Trumper and Russian Anatoly Sergievsky fight to take the queen in a romantic triangle that mirrors the heightened passions of the Cold War. Originally produced on Broadway in 1988, this Tony-nominated cult rock musical explores the classic themes of love, loss, and betrayal.





