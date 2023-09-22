Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Gad and Rannells are currently starring on Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical!

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Just last week, Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells made their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre, where they are starring in Gutenberg! The Musical!

It's been over a decade since the pair shared the stage just a block north in The Book of Mormon, for which they both earned their first Tony nominations for their portrayals of Elder Cunningham and Elder Price.  Below, watch as we flashback to 2011, when the pair chatted with their castmates Rory O'Malley and Nikki M. James backstage at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.





