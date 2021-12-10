Five Towns College has a Break Through at Don't Tell Mama

Five Towns College presents Break Through: A Cabaret Final LIVE at the World Famous Don't Tell Mama Cabaret & Piano Bar.

"10 students, 15 weeks, & 40 songs later, here they are in the ONE NIGHT ONLY performance of their coached & curated individual cabaret sets directed by Professor Mitchell Walker of No Reverse Records with musical direction by Anthony Vetere.

This cabaret final of 'student stories & life lessons' ranges from Musical Theatre to Pop, Gospel to R&B, and Alternative Rock to New Original songs. Come see the work and feel the passion of these up and coming new talents as they make their NYC Debuts!!"

The collegiate course "Broadway Bound," which focuses on individual performance techniques and cabaret creation, has been in session since August. "The students have prepared Opening & Closing numbers along with a standard and their own 11 o'clock moment" Walker said. "It's the blueprint of any cabaret, now they have a base for their own solo show. The collection of stories and songs are vast and personal. The evening promises to be an emotional roller coaster of laughter and tears."

The show has a running time of approximately 2.5 hours. There is NO COVER but a 2 drink minimum CASH ONLY. Go to www.donttellmamanyc.com to make your reservation.