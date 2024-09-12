Five Boroughs Music Festival to Present Ivalas Quartet in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City's Five Boroughs Music Festival (5BMF) will continue its 2024-25 season with the debut of the Ivalas Quartet on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sugar Hill Museum of Art & Storytelling in Upper Manhattan.

Presented as part of the "Thursday on the Hill" series in a new partnership with the Sugar Hill Museum, 5BMF showcases the Ivalas Quartet, an ensemble dedicated to the celebration of BIPOC voices and enhancing the classical music world by consistently spotlighting past and present BIPOC composers. The program, titled Fate and Yearning, features works by Mendelssohn, Beethoven, and NYC-based Black American composer Alvin Singleton.

Carrying on its mission to make great chamber music programming accessible to all of New York City's five boroughs, 5BMF continues its season of diverse programming with The New Consort performing their program RETURN / REVIVE: A Meditation on Grief, Hope, and Community on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Art Haus and Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church on Staten Island.

Concert Information

5BMF Presents IVALAS QUARTET: FATE AND YEARNING

Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Sugar Hill Museum of Art & Storytelling | 898 St Nicholas Ave | New York, NY 10032

Tickets: Free, RSVP required

Link: https://5bmf.org/ivalas-quartet/

Program:

"Fate and Yearning" - works by Mendelssohn, Beethoven, and Alvin Singleton.

Artists:

Ivalas Quartet

Reuben Kebede, violin

Tiani Butts, violin

Marcus Stevenson, viola

Pedro Sanchez, cello