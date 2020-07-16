First Listen: Preview 'Dracula's Tango' from Kim David Smith's New Album!

The new album Kim David Smith: Live at Joe's Pub will be released on digital and streaming platforms, in addition to a physical CD, tomorrow, July 17. Pre-order the album or purchase the CD at KimDavidSmith.com

The provocative Australian singer and performer - hailed as "slyly subversive" by The Wall Street Journal, "a male Marlene Dietrich" by The New York Times, and the "David Bowie of cabaret" by BroadwayWorld.com - was nominated for the Helpmann Award, Australia's highest honor for the performing arts. For Smith's first live album, his musical devotion to the glitter, doom, and decadence of Weimar-era Berlin subtly intertwines Friedrich Hollaender and Kurt Weill with The Supremes, Kylie Minogue, sultry '80s pop confections, classic standards, art songs, and bracing new numbers. The album features music direction, piano, and backing vocals by Tracy Stark, in addition to Skip Ward on bass. Jeremy Katz and Clay Mills serve as executive producers.

The album's highlights include Smith's wry, theatrical take on "Dracula's Tango" - the campy chart hit from 1980s British new wave group Toto Coelo - which has been an essential part of his repertoire for years. "My mum worked as an aerobics instructor when I was young," he remembers. "She would play her class tapes in the car when we were running errands. 'Dracula's Tango' was my favorite of her workout songs, and I've had the best time rearranging it for the stage. We've mashed in a little bit of Kylie's 'Can't Get You Out of My Head,' and made it as fun and diverting as possible."

Check out a first listen of the track below!

