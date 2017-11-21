First Chinese Musical to Hit Broadway Scheduled for 2019 Arrival

The first open-ended Chinese musical may be headed to Broadway according to a new article in Forbes. The site reports that theatrical firm Shanghai Heng Yuan Xiang Drama Development Company has inked a memorandum of understanding with Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment (not a part of the well-known Nederlander Organization) to export the first open-ended Chinese musical to Broadway. Performances are set to begin in 2019.

Titled SHIMMER: A Story of The Jews in Shanghai, the show is a musical presentation based on the history of how the Chinese people provided refuge to over 25,000 European Jews who fled Nazi oppression and found haven in Shanghai during World War II. In the same vein as Broadway's COME FROM AWAY, the musical will demonstrate "the therapeutic power of human kindness during dark times."



Explained consul general at the U.S. Consulate General in Shanghai Sean Stein, "Through this drama, the audience can feel the charm of Chinese culture. With this play being shown on Broadway in the future, the ties between the Chinese people and Americans will be firmly strengthened."

