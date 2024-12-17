Fired Dancers Reach $500K Settlement With Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NBC5 reports that ten dancers fired by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) in August will receive over $500,000 in compensation and a personal apology from the company's leadership, according to the union representing the dancers, the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA).

The settlement agreement, described by AGMA as "historic in its scope," comes after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found merit in complaints of unfair labor practices. The NLRB largely brokered the agreement over the past month.

The ten dancers were dismissed on August 9, 2023. At the time, DBDT stated that the terminations were due to a social media post, a position it maintained in subsequent public statements.

In response, AGMA claimed the firings were retaliatory, following the dancers' vote to join the union in May. AGMA also alleged the company denied departing dancers their benefits, eliminated teaching opportunities, and fired a dancer with 14 years of experience.

"This has always been bigger than us," the dancers said in a joint statement on Monday. "While this settlement allows our lives to go on and gives us some sense of much-needed closure, we recognize that the fight for accountability and justice at DBDT is far from over."

"We appreciate the dedication of all the parties who have worked over the past several weeks to reach this agreement," a representative for the Dallas Black Dance Theatre board said to NBC. "This resolution allows us to move beyond past differences and work with AGMA toward an agreement that supports our dancers and advances DBDT's mission."

In October, a Dallas City Council committee voted to withhold $248,000 in funding - approximately 7% of DBDT’s budget - citing concerns of "union-busting" practices. The committee later indicated it might redirect the funding to other arts organizations in need.

The Dallas City Council is set to address the issue on Wednesday. The funding could be restored if the NLRB clears DBDT of wrongdoing or confirms the settlement with AGMA.