Finding Her Voice – The New Stage Play Everyone is Talking About!

In Finding Her Voice we meet 15-year-old Joy Jones, the only daughter of Janelle and Jordan Jones, who we'll also meet, including grandma Gigi, AKA Mama Joyce, and Joy's only uncle, Jay. Joy is the apple of her parents' eye; she's loving, bubbly, and brings true joy to anyone around her. The Jones family is a middle-class family whose foundation is built on truth, faith, and trust in God, but Joy has discovered something that has left her searching for the truth. Will her discovery and search for the truth strengthen her family's faith or challenge it, and what does it all have to do with Joy finding her voice, and her mother finding her voice, too?

Come and experience a powerful story of faith, music, and family! Who knows, you too may find your voice!

August 21st, 6:30pm PT

Click HERE to stream!